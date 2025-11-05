Partners for Affordable Housing mobilizes socially-inspired capital to accelerate investment in affordable housing solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Canada’s affordable housing crisis at a breaking point, a national foundation, dedicated solely to affordable housing, is transforming the way Canada invests in affordable housing. Partners for Affordable Housing is mobilizing socially inspired capital – the blend of philanthropy, corporate community investment, and social impact financing – to accelerate investment in affordable housing solutions nationwide.

“Governments at all levels are investing in solutions to address Canada’s affordable housing crisis, but public funding programs often take time to materialize and can be difficult to align with community-led projects. Meanwhile, trusted non-profit and community housing providers with innovative solutions are competing for limited dollars, resulting in viable projects being delayed, underfunded or abandoned,” says Jolene Livingston, Founder and CEO of Partners for Affordable Housing. “Partners for Affordable Housing serves as a connector, convenor and a force multiplier, facilitating collaborations with public, private and philanthropic partners to bring philanthropic dollars to affordable housing projects that need support most.”

By aligning philanthropic, corporate community investment, and social impact financing with public priorities and community needs, Partners for Affordable Housing is bringing more flexible and forgiving socially-inspired capital which traditional funding sources are unable to provide. The foundation works at a national and local to level to support non-market housing through four major support streams:

Tenant Stability Fund – Unlocks existing rental housing and creates clear pathways to housing stability for vulnerable households through proven strategies such as rental assistance, eviction prevention programs, and tenant support services.

First Mile Fund – Covers critical pre-development and early-stage costs needed to de-risk projects, secure approvals, and unlock long-term financing and government support such as planning, due diligence, feasibility studies, and early acquisition or renovation assessments.

Last Mile Fund – Provides flexible, catalytic capital to close final funding gaps such as construction completion, critical upgrades, timely acquisitions, or to deepen long-term affordability so strong projects don’t stall at the final stage.

Collaborative Campaigns – Brings together community housing providers under coordinated, transformational fundraising and investment strategies to expand their access to larger-scale philanthropic, private, and public funding that individual organizations could not secure alone.

Front Door – Provides visibility into the many projects actively seeking funding through Canada’s only affordable housing project directory. Funders can find projects to support by region or cause.



“For decades, socially-inspired capital has played a transformative role in healthcare, education, and social services, but it has largely been absent from affordable housing. Donors, corporations and social impact investors are willing to help unlock affordable housing solutions, they just have not been asked,” says Jolene Livingston, Founder and CEO of Partners for Affordable Housing. “Although different affordable housing solutions are required for every province, community and demographic group, adding socially inspired capital can get every project over the finish line faster. Every dollar invested deepens affordability and alleviates pressure on the community social services that support unhoused people including shelters, hospitals and jails.”

Partners for Affordable Housing is broadly supported by the Government of Alberta, CMHC, RBC, and philanthropists Sarah Paul, Luke McCain, Ruth Peters and Sharon Siebens. The foundation’s National Housing Week partners include BMO, Peakhill Capital and Peoples Group. For more information visit pfah.ca.



Media Contact:

Katherine Clark

Beacon Strategic Communications

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288