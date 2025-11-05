BiomX to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Program Updates on November 12, 2025

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and program updates before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the third quarter of 2025 financial results and provide program updates.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, BiomX suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:



Wenesday, November 12, 2025



Time:



8:30 AM Eastern Time





Conference Call



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf7434533b852452a822a8e5f48b669e2 Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s6tntmgo



The live and archived webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.





About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Contacts:

BiomX, Inc.

Ben Cohen

Head Corporate Communications

benc@biomx.com