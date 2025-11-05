Helport AI Opens Mexico City Office 

Company Establishes Latin America Headquarters to Serve Spanish-Language Markets and Deliver Global Multilingual AI Delivery Network

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the opening of its new office in the heart of Mexico City’s Reforma business district. The establishment of this office marks a significant step forward in Helport AI’s international expansion, particularly for its AI + Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) operations. This milestone also marks a new phase of the Company’s multilingual AI service delivery.

A Strategic Hub for Multilingual AI + BPO Expansion

The Mexico City office will serve as Helport AI’s regional headquarters for Latin America, acting as the Company’s central hub for Spanish-language operations. The new Mexico City office is expected to play a significant role in the Company’s global multilingual AI delivery network, connecting teams across Southeast Asia and the Americas, forming a cohesive operational ecosystem supporting Spanish, English, Bahasa, Thai, and other languages.

Key functions of the new hub are expected to include:

Developing AI use cases and industry-specific applications for Spanish-speaking markets;

Localizing and optimizing AI knowledge bases and dialogue models;

Building and testing AI-driven tools and platform integrations for the BPO industry;

Establishing full-stack operational teams across management, marketing, AI training, and delivery to support Helport AI’s business expansion in Latin America and North America.





A Proven Model: AI + BPO Driving Measurable Outcomes

Helport AI’s hybrid AI + BPO business model, in which AI-enabled contact center agents serve enterprise clients, has demonstrated promising performance in its initial rollout. Following the launch of its Manila-based ‘Global Center of Excellence’ for AI operations and delivery in January 2025, the Company has achieved multi-sector growth and measurable client outcomes. With more than 200 billable AI-assisted agents supporting enterprise programs across industries, Helport’s Manila operations continue to expand in response to growing client demand. The new Mexico City office will build on this success, serving as a regional hub to extend Helport’s AI-powered delivery capabilities across the Americas.

A unique aspect of Helport AI’s business model is its performance-based collaboration model and pricing, whereby clients pay upon achieving certain business outcomes. The Company believes that this model aligns its incentives with its clients’ success and encourages enterprise clients to adopt AI through a low-risk, results-driven approach.

Global Strategy: Building a Multilingual AI Delivery Network

With the addition of its Mexico City hub, Helport AI is endeavoring to establish a multilingual AI delivery and labeling network spanning:

California, USA – Global Headquarters and Strategic R&D Center

– Global Headquarters and Strategic R&D Center Manila, Philippines – English-Language Operations and Delivery Hub

– English-Language Operations and Delivery Hub Mexico City, Mexico – Spanish-Language Operations and Latin America Headquarters



Helport AI anticipates that this global structure will enable it to deliver intelligent AI + BPO solutions across languages, cultures, and business environments, allowing enterprises to deploy AI productivity tools efficiently and effectively.

“The opening of our Mexico City office is a key milestone in Helport AI’s global strategy,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “Together, we’re expanding our operational footprint and strengthening our position as a bridge between advanced AI technologies and real-world business outcomes.”

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert—using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at https://www.helport.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, Helport AI’s business strategies, expansion plans, and anticipated results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

