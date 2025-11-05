In The Car Expands Relationship With Marias Technology

COVINGTON, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Car, who has developed a platform that lets automotive OEMs and car dealers provide personal lines auto insurance to their customers at the point of sale and service, is expanding its relationship with Marias Technology, a provider of software testing, implementation services, and software services to the insurance industry.

"Building a successful embedded insurance platform requires more than just technology—it requires exceptional operational support and expertise,” said Matt Edmonds, President and CEO of In The Car. “We chose Marias because of their deep understanding of the automotive insurance space and their proven ability to support complex, multi-partner operations. We needed a support partner that could handle the nuances of dealer management system integrations and carrier requirements while maintaining the high service standards our partners expect. Marias' commitment to operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver seamless insurance experiences at the point of sale and service.”

In The Car’s original engagement with Marias was for system testing. This grew into assistance with system integrations and other software services. With this recently expanded agreement, Marias will manage the ITC implementation.

“In The Car lines up very well with what we offer,” said R. Christopher ”Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “Our leadership lines up closely with the ITC leadership and truly understands their goals. This allows them to focus on their core competencies and their customers, while we manage their system needs.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies of all sizes. Marias has worked with more than 85 companies, running more than 20 different insurance systems. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About In The Car

In The Car, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, offers a fully embedded, digital-first, auto insurance platform that enables automotive OEMs and car dealers to generate competitively priced auto insurance quotes — in 30 seconds or less — at the point of sale. The In The Car leadership team has deep expertise building auto insurance products, including those that account for the risks unique to electric and autonomous vehicles. They interact directly with regulators and OEMs to ensure their policies are accurate, compliant, and the most competitively priced in the market. For more information, please visit https://inthecar.com/ , email info@inthecar.com , or call 475-619-3790.