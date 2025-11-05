Renowned Physical Therapists Bob and Brad Launch Their First 4D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair on Amazon

The most trusted physical therapists, Bob and Brad, announce the Amazon US launch of their first 4D zero-gravity massage chair — the iMaster Pro, bringing professional-grade relief to every home. Available starting November 5, 2025, at $2,999, with a $500 coupon for a final price of $2,499 for a limited time.

WINONA, Minn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob and Brad, the internet’s most famous physical therapists with over 5 million YouTube subscribers, proudly announce that their first full-body massage chair — the iMaster Pro — is officially available on Amazon US starting November 5.

Designed by physical therapists for everyday recovery, the iMaster Pro combines a 4D massage mechanism, adaptive body scanning, and zero-gravity recline to deliver a deeply restorative, personalized massage that feels just like a professional treatment.

New Product Launch-Professional 4D Massage Experience

A True Full-Body Experience, Refined by Experts

  • iOpen™ Flexible Track & 166° Zero Gravity
    Reclines smoothly beyond standard SL tracks to align the spine and release body pressure for maximum comfort.
  • 4D Steel Mechanism (10cm Travel)
    Delivers lifelike deep-tissue relief with adjustable depth, rhythm, and pressure.
  • Adaptive Body Scanning
    Customizes each massage to your body’s exact curves and pressure points.
  • Comprehensive Lower-Body Relief
    Gentle traction, leg extension stretch, and heated foot rollers help release tension from hips to toes.

Brad’s Hands-On Review

“The iMaster Pro turns any space into a personal wellness retreat,” said Brad Heineck, licensed physical therapist and Bob & Brad co-founder. “It delivers a full head-to-toe massage with gentle ankle traction, low-back and pelvic mobilization, neck heat, and multi-zone airbags — fully adjustable for your recovery or relaxation.”
Watch Brad’s full review of the iMaster Pro here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lm1fwLkzBCU&t=111s

Built for Everyday Wellness

“From day one, our mission has been to help people live pain-free, healthier lives,” said Brad Heineck, co-founder of Bob and Brad. “The iMaster Pro brings that mission into people’s homes with the precision and personalization of real physical therapy.”

Availability

  • Available on: Amazon US starting November 5, 2025
  • Retail Price: $2,999
  • Launch Offer: Save $500 with coupon (Final price: $2,499)
  • Buy Now: amazon.com/bobandbrad

About Bob and Brad

Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they’ve empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better — combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.

Company:B&B Innovation LLC
Contact Person:Ava Carter
Email:marketing@bobandbrad.com
Website:www.bobandbrad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acd7a96f-ba00-4ee3-bd7f-e7fc05f9a537


