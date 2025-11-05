Renowned Physical Therapists Bob and Brad Launch Their First 4D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair on Amazon

Summary:

The most trusted physical therapists, Bob and Brad, announce the Amazon US launch of their first 4D zero-gravity massage chair — the iMaster Pro, bringing professional-grade relief to every home. Available starting November 5, 2025, at $2,999, with a $500 coupon for a final price of $2,499 for a limited time.

WINONA, Minn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob and Brad, the internet’s most famous physical therapists with over 5 million YouTube subscribers, proudly announce that their first full-body massage chair — the iMaster Pro — is officially available on Amazon US starting November 5.

Designed by physical therapists for everyday recovery, the iMaster Pro combines a 4D massage mechanism, adaptive body scanning, and zero-gravity recline to deliver a deeply restorative, personalized massage that feels just like a professional treatment.





A True Full-Body Experience, Refined by Experts

iOpen™ Flexible Track & 166° Zero Gravity

Reclines smoothly beyond standard SL tracks to align the spine and release body pressure for maximum comfort.

Delivers lifelike deep-tissue relief with adjustable depth, rhythm, and pressure.

Customizes each massage to your body’s exact curves and pressure points.

Gentle traction, leg extension stretch, and heated foot rollers help release tension from hips to toes.

Brad’s Hands-On Review

“The iMaster Pro turns any space into a personal wellness retreat,” said Brad Heineck, licensed physical therapist and Bob & Brad co-founder. “It delivers a full head-to-toe massage with gentle ankle traction, low-back and pelvic mobilization, neck heat, and multi-zone airbags — fully adjustable for your recovery or relaxation.”

Watch Brad’s full review of the iMaster Pro here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lm1fwLkzBCU&t=111s

Built for Everyday Wellness

“From day one, our mission has been to help people live pain-free, healthier lives,” said Brad Heineck, co-founder of Bob and Brad. “The iMaster Pro brings that mission into people’s homes with the precision and personalization of real physical therapy.”

Availability

Available on: Amazon US starting November 5, 2025

Amazon US starting Retail Price: $2,999

$2,999 Launch Offer: Save $500 with coupon (Final price: $2,499)

Save with coupon (Final price: $2,499) Buy Now: amazon.com/bobandbrad

About Bob and Brad

Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they’ve empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better — combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.

Company:B&B Innovation LLC

Contact Person:Ava Carter

Email:marketing@bobandbrad.com

Website:www.bobandbrad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acd7a96f-ba00-4ee3-bd7f-e7fc05f9a537