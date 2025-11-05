Barry Moore Launches “Living The Life (LTL)” — A Human-Centered Blockchain Ecosystem Integrating AI, Fintech, and Lifestyle

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian entrepreneur and psychotherapist Barry Moore has officially unveiled Living The Life (LTL), a next-generation lifestyle ecosystem merging artificial intelligence, blockchain, and decentralized finance into a unified global platform.





LTL is built around Moore’s vision that “AI + Crypto = Lifestyle”, a philosophy that places people, ethics, and creativity at the center of Web3 adoption. The ecosystem bridges luxury branding, fintech innovation, and community empowerment through a suite of interconnected ventures, including:

LTL Launchpad – an AI-powered blockchain platform for tokenized crowdfunding and project discovery

– an AI-powered blockchain platform for tokenized crowdfunding and project discovery LTL Wallet – a multi-chain digital finance and staking hub

– a multi-chain digital finance and staking hub Spinners DAO – a decentralized community for crowdfunding and governance

– a decentralized community for crowdfunding and governance LTL Fashion – a lifestyle and apparel brand redefining token-based membership

– a lifestyle and apparel brand redefining token-based membership Love Lane App – a social lifestyle network now available on Google Play



A Humanitarian Approach to Innovation

Before entering the blockchain industry, Moore spent more than a decade working across humanitarian and community rehabilitation programs with the Red Cross, Save the Children, and various Australian social service initiatives. His work supported children with autism, individuals with acquired brain injuries, and offender reintegration programs — experiences that continue to influence his human-centered approach to leadership.

“Technology should never lose touch with people,” says Moore. “LTL was built to make blockchain relatable — to empower real communities to live, connect, and invest in ways that feel human again.”

Ethical Design Meets Emerging Technology

LTL’s ecosystem is structured to make decentralized technology accessible and transparent for everyday users. By combining AI-driven analytics, multi-chain interoperability, and community governance, the platform aims to redefine how individuals participate in digital finance, lifestyle branding, and social connection.

The LTL Launchpad and LTL Wallet serve as the ecosystem’s financial backbone, supporting new projects, staking, and cross-chain transactions. Meanwhile, Spinners DAO and LTL Fashion connect the world of decentralized governance with luxury culture — showing how digital ownership and real-world style can co-exist.

About Barry Moore

Barry Moore is an Australian entrepreneur, psychotherapist, and social scientist. A former member of the Australian Army Reserves, he holds degrees in social sciences and psychotherapy, with academic work centered on human behavior and community systems. Drawing on his humanitarian and psychological background, Moore founded Living The Life (LTL) to create a balanced intersection between technology and humanity.

About Living The Life (LTL)

Living The Life (LTL) is a multi-sector lifestyle ecosystem integrating AI, blockchain, and decentralized finance. Through its launchpad, wallet, DAO, and fashion ventures, LTL aims to empower users with ethical innovation, transparent governance, and real-world value creation.

Official Website: www.ltllaunch.ai

