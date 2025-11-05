FHLBank Indianapolis deploys more than $26 million in low-cost loans to address housing and community development needs in Indiana and Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “Bank”) announced that it has facilitated over $26 million in loans to community development financial institutions (CDFIs) across Indiana and Michigan. FHLBank Indianapolis made these transactions possible through a $5.9 million grant allocation to its CDFI Rate Buydown Advance program. The Bank celebrates the 15 financial institutions who participated in the program.

CDFIs are mission-driven lenders that provide credit and financial services to communities traditionally underserved by mainstream financial institutions, including rural, urban and Native American communities. Through the CDFI Rate Buydown Advance program, participants created a new lending pipeline to address the housing and community development needs of Indiana and Michigan.

FHLBank Indianapolis launched the CDFI Rate Buydown Advance program in 2024 with an initial $5 million grant allocation. CDFI Rate Buydown Advances allow CDFI members of FHLBank Indianapolis to borrow directly from the Bank while encouraging other member financial institutions to lend to non-depository CDFIs, regardless of Bank membership.

“The CDFI Rate Buydown Advance program facilitated new lending pipelines in underbanked communities,” said Jon Griffin, SVP, Chief Business Development Officer of FHLBank Indianapolis. “FHLBank Indianapolis is proud to offer the solutions our community financial institutions need to fulfill their missions and support community lending.

Participating FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institutions

Fifteen members took advantage of FHLBank Indianapolis’ grant dollars to facilitate low-cost funding to nine community development financial institutions.

Financial Institution First Independence Bank First Internet Bank of Indiana First Merchants Bank Independent Bank Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Inc Lake City Bank Lake Trust Credit Union Merchants Bank of Indiana Metro Community Development Midwest American FCU Old National Bank Opportunity Resource Fund Range Bank The National Bank of Indianapolis West Shore Bank



“The CDFI Rate Buydown Program opened doors for Northern Initiatives to build meaningful relationships with three new financial institutions,” said Elissa Sangalli, CEO, Northern Initiatives. “It’s a powerful example of how collaboration in the financial system can amplify impact where it matters most.”

Beneficiary CDFIs

Nine community development financial institutions in Indiana and Michigan benefitted from the program.

CDFI beneficiary Location CANI's Center for Community and Economic Development, Inc. dba Brightpoint Development Fund Indiana Detroit Development Fund Michigan Edge Fund Indiana Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) Indiana Metro Community Development Michigan Michigan Community Capital Michigan Northern Great Lake Initiatives Michigan Opportunity Resource Fund Michigan ProsperUs Detroit Micro Lending Michigan



“Lake City Bank is proud to partner with FHLBank Indianapolis through the CDFI Rate Buydown program,” said Jennifer Hurford, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of Lake City Bank. “The impact of this collaboration goes beyond financial support — it strengthens neighborhoods, fosters long-term stability and underscores our commitment to building strong communities. We’re honored to be part of a solution that brings real, lasting change to the communities we serve.”

For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications, at jbingham@fhlbi.com.

