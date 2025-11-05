CertiK and Kaia Outline Security, AI, and Stablecoin Infrastructure as Catalysts for Asia’s Web3 Growth

CertiK deploys AI security at scale across the Kaia ecosystem

Kaia provides a stablecoin orchestration layer for real-world payments

CertiK expands in Korea with local subsidiary and data-driven industry reporting



Seoul, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK and Kaia spotlighted the infrastructure and safeguards driving Asia’s next wave of Web3 adoption at Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), detailing joint work across AI-powered security, payments, and developer support.

In January 2025, Kaia and LINE NEXT launched Mini Dapps on a messaging app that has attracted over 130 million total new registered users to date. Earlier in September 2025, Kaia unveiled its stablecoin strategy to position itself as Asia’s leading stablecoin infrastructure provider. Together, these initiatives aim to address Asia's fragmented financial rails, expand stablecoin adoption across multiple regional currencies, and lay the foundation for a unified, interoperable Web3 economy.

CertiK is providing the security backbone for this expansion. The company has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) across its audit and compliance workflow to plan, scan, validate, and report at scale. Kaia was the first ecosystem to adopt CertiK’s AI-based pre-audit scanning, including during the Kaia Hackathon, enabling security issues to be caught at the commit stage.

"Stablecoins are at the core of bringing real-world utility to Web3, whether through payments, remittances, or DeFi", said Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of the Kaia Foundation. "Our collaboration with CertiK ensures that every stablecoin use case on Kaia is built on secure and scalable infrastructure that users and developers can trust."

“AI is key to scaling security as ecosystems onboard hundreds of thousands of Mini Dapps. Users should not have to think about smart contracts or audits,” said CertiK Co-Founder and CEO, Ronghui Gu.

CertiK’s regional commitment includes three initiatives announced around KBW: deepening partnerships with leaders like Kaia; releasing the Skynet Korea Report with data-backed risk insights; and establishing a Korean subsidiary to deliver local engineering, BD, and marketing support.

About CertiK

CertiK is the largest Web3 security services provider, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

About Kaia

Kaia is a high performance public blockchain that brings Web3 to the fingertips of hundreds of millions across Asia. Formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains that were initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia is Asia’s largest Web3 ecosystem integrated with the Kakaotalk and LINE messengers that have a combined user base of over 250 million - all of whom can experience Web3 with the ease and speed of Web2 within their favourite messenger superapp to connect, create, collaborate, and contribute to the ecosystem. Learn more at www.kaia.io.