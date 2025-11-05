StoryMD Launches “My StoryMD Journeys,” an AI-Powered Health Platform That Transforms an Individual’s Fragmented Medical Records into a Unified and Personalized Health Narrative

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, StoryMD , a digital health platform that puts patients at the center of their care, announced the launch of My StoryMD Journeys, a personalized companion designed to track, explain, and visually guide users through any health condition or wellness goal.

StoryMD was founded to solve one of the biggest challenges in modern healthcare: fragmented health information. Patients were once forced to cobble together disconnected data sources leaving them confused and without a clear picture of their personal health. StoryMD flipped this model by unifying clinical, emotional, wearable, and behavioral data, empowering users to manage the future and quality of their wellbeing.

My StoryMD Journeys takes the foundational platform to the next level by applying its proprietary medical large language model (LLM) to create a personalized health narrative that learns and adapts to its users’ diagnostics, symptoms, and habits in real time. It guides them through every stage of life and across every health condition while connecting them to the world’s largest library of interactive models and visual aids.

”Since day one, our mission at StoryMD has been clear: to empower people to track and understand their health journey in a meaningful way,” said StoryMD’s CEO and Founder, Alexander Tsiaras, a pioneer in medical visualization whose models have been used by NASA and Yale University. “The launch of My StoryMD Journeys breaks all the barriers that have prevented people from doing just that, by transforming cold, disparate data into a living, breathing ‘Story of You.’”

With My StoryMD Journeys, users can:

Upload and sync their personal medical records, from multiple portals and wearables

Benefit from its proprietary AI that maps the world's most extensive HL7/FHIR-coded health and wellness content, including 1200+ interactive biomarkers directly to each user’s records, delivering real-time, personalized insights and education.

Tap into dynamic, visual roadmaps that adapt to their stage of life or health condition – from pregnancy and menopause to cancer and weight loss.



​​The CDC estimates that nearly nine in 10 adults in the U.S. struggle to understand and use personal and public health information. StoryMD enhances healthcare literacy by providing a single, comprehensive source of information for individuals.

“Health literacy is at the core of good outcomes, yet most systems still overwhelm patients with data they can’t interpret,” added Dr. Kenneth Levey, a New York–based women’s health physician and StoryMD partner. “My StoryMD Journeys bridges that gap by turning information into insight, giving people the tools to actively participate in their care.”

One of the inspirations for Tsiaras’ creation of the platform was his wife Susan’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“A cancer diagnosis is challenging enough without being handed pages of jargon through a portal,” shared Susan Tsiaras , breast cancer survivor and My StoryMD Journeys user. “The platform transformed that experience for me. Instead of feeling like a passenger in my own care, I became the driver of my health journey, supported by insights I could finally understand and act on.”

The StoryMD app, including My StoryMD Journeys, is available now for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial and get started by connecting their existing health portals, manually uploading records, or syncing data from wearables. The platform updates as new information comes in. For more information, please visit www.StoryMD.com .

About StoryMD

StoryMD is a patient-centric, digital healthcare company that empowers people to take control of their care by transforming fragmented health data into a connected “Story of You.” Its flagship product, My StoryMD Journeys, is a personalized AI companion that advances health literacy by guiding users through specific goals—from maternal health and chronic conditions to longevity and prevention. Powered by proprietary AI and the world’s largest library of coded and trusted medical content, My StoryMD Journeys translates complex clinical, behavioral, and biometric data into actionable insights. By learning from each individual’s unique history, biomarkers, and lifestyle, it delivers real-time recommendations and predictive guidance that help patients navigate health with confidence.