Dailymotion Announces Audience Path to Redefine How U.S. Brands and Agencies Discover and Engage with Audiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dailymotion today announced the creation of Audience Path , a new entity for U.S. brands and agencies that improves advertising performance through AI-driven audience understanding and activation, powered by its proprietary agentic AI technology, Ray. As audiences become more fragmented, Audience Path leverages 5 billion proprietary signals to create smarter media strategies for brands and advertisers to build, execute, and measure campaigns, and ultimately reach new audiences across premium video.

Audience Path enables advertisers to connect more meaningfully with audiences and deliver better outcomes via Ray, by transforming creative and media strategies into continuous performance engines. Ray is powered by Dailymotion’s 20 years of video expertise and first-party video signals – including 5 billion monthly viewers and 700,000 video topics. The technology has already demonstrated measurable results for brands and agencies, reducing campaign activation time to less than 60 seconds, driving 2.5 times greater creative engagement, and boosting overall campaign efficiency by 70%, on average.

“At CMI Media Group, we are always looking for partners who share our passion for advancing precision and accountability in advertising,” said Toby Katcher, SVP Video Investment and Department Lead at CMI Media Group. “Audience Path’s evolution introduces a fresh approach to audience intelligence, using real-time video, search, and social signals to better understand patient and caregiver needs. This unlocks new opportunities to reach people in the moments that matter most while ensuring transparency and measurable performance across premium CTV and OLV. We are excited about innovation that helps our clients stay ahead in a rapidly shifting market, and Audience Path’s capabilities strongly align with where healthcare video is going next.”

Using a process called Audience Path Optimization, advertisers can now leverage signals to accurately predict, engage with, and measure performance via our end-to-end solution that:



Discovers New Audiences by turning signals into dimensionalized “twins” of audiences to expand reach by up to 5x.



by turning signals into dimensionalized “twins” of audiences to expand reach by up to 5x. Transforms Ads by leveraging creative testing, AI, and neuroscience-backed KPIs to create high-performing experiences and deliver performance-driven creative optimizations that can boost brand recall by 44% and brand lift by +10 points.



by leveraging creative testing, AI, and neuroscience-backed KPIs to create high-performing experiences and deliver performance-driven creative optimizations that can boost brand recall by 44% and brand lift by +10 points. Powers Campaigns using predictive targeting and optimized creative to bring campaigns to life across any DSP and ensure brands reach the right audiences and at the right time.



using predictive targeting and optimized creative to bring campaigns to life across any DSP and ensure brands reach the right audiences and at the right time. Delivers Insights & Outcomes to help advertisers continually improve future campaigns.





“Today’s marketers have limited visibility into audiences and outcomes, and they often depend on tools that optimize only a few pieces of an entire campaign,” said Bichoi Bastha, CEO of Audience Path. “For the first time, with Audience Path, marketers can remove the guesswork, optimize the entire path, and rely on guaranteed performance outcomes. Ray enables us to solve this industry-wide problem by integrating real-time audience insight, creative intelligence, and activation into a single agentic AI system.”

Audience Path has changed the way that creativity, data, and AI work together by delivering guaranteed outcomes for advertisers. To learn more, visit audiencepath.ai.

About Audience Path

Audience Path, presented by Dailymotion, is an end-to-end solution for brands and agencies to better understand, discover, and engage with audiences for guaranteed outcomes. Transforming how data is captured and optimized, Audience Path is powered by Dailymotion’s 20 years of video expertise and proprietary video signals. Its agentic AI technology, Ray, turns creative and media strategies into continuous performance engines through AI-driven insights and real-time optimization, enabling advertisers to connect meaningfully with audiences and deliver stronger outcomes. For more information, visit audiencepath.ai.

About Dailymotion

Founded in Paris in 2005 and part of the CANAL+ Group, Dailymotion is a leading global platform for video creation, distribution, and monetization. Available in 35 languages and operating across 191 countries, the platform brings together more than 400 million users each month, generating over 4 billion video views across all screens. With its proprietary, brand-safe technology, Dailymotion is a trusted partner for major brands, publishers, and institutions worldwide.

Driven by a privacy-first and responsible innovation approach, Dailymotion empowers its partners through two complementary solutions:



Audience Path: an end-to-end solution that helps brands and agencies better understand, discover, and engage with audiences for guaranteed outcomes.

Dailymotion Pro: a flexible, customizable video solution tailored to the needs of businesses and media organizations.





At Dailymotion, responsibility, inclusion, and innovation are at the core of everything we do. We are committed to creating a more ethical, accessible, and inclusive video ecosystem. One that actively combats misinformation and promotes responsible technology.

Media Contact:

Kite Hill for Dailymotion

dailymotion@kitehillpr.com