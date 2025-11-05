Biologics Drug Packaging Market Regional Dynamics with Manufacturers and Suppliers Data

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research, also indicates that the biologics drug packaging market will see substantial expansion by 2034 compared to 2025, underscoring the sector’s growing importance in supporting the safe delivery and extended shelf life of biologic therapies. It is vital for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and even stability of highly sensitive biologic drugs, which are complex and easily degraded by light, temperature, or contamination. Furthermore, it addresses patient demands with user-friendly designs, incorporates advanced features such as traceability via smart packaging, and meets regulatory requirements for sustainability.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

What is Meant by Biologics Drug Packaging?

Biologics drug packaging refers to a specialized packaging for complex, sensitive drugs which is derived from living organisms, which needs advanced solutions to manage their therapeutic integrity from manufacturing to delivery. It must protect against contamination and even environmental factors, like temperature, by using materials such as special glass or polymer bags and handling the cold chain during transport. It is remarkable because it protects the complex, sensitive drugs from environmental factors such as light, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, guaranteeing their safety and efficacy from production to patient administration.

Key Private Industry Investments in the Biologics Drug Packaging Industry:

Novo Holdings' Acquisition of Catalent: In a major 2024 deal, Novo Holdings, the investment arm of Novo Nordisk's foundation, announced plans to acquire the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Catalent for $16.5 billion. This move, which will take Catalent private and integrate some facilities into the Novo Nordisk supply chain, aims to significantly bolster manufacturing and fill-and-finish capacity for the blockbuster GLP-1 (weight-loss and diabetes) drugs that require specialized injection packaging. TPG and Novo Holdings Investment in SCHOTT Poonawalla: Private equity firm TPG and Novo Holdings acquired a 35% stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla (now part of the SCHOTT Pharma group) for approximately $300 million to strengthen the production of primary packaging for injectable drugs in India. This investment addresses the rising global demand for specialized containment solutions for biologics and other sensitive drug formulations. Sharp's $100 Million Global Expansion: Sharp, a provider of pharmaceutical packaging and clinical trial services, is investing $100 million across its U.S. and European facilities to expand sterile and packaging capacity. This investment is specifically targeted at meeting the strong demand for the assembly and packaging of pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors, which are critical delivery systems for many biologics. Simtra BioPharma Solutions' $250 Million Expansion: Following its acquisition by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Advent International from Baxter in 2023, Simtra BioPharma Solutions announced an investment of over $250 million to expand its sterile fill/finish manufacturing campus in Bloomington. This significant capital infusion aims to enhance the company's capacity for sterile injectable contract manufacturing, directly supporting the growing pipeline of biologic therapies. Piramal Pharma Solutions' $90 Million U.S. Expansion: Piramal Pharma Solutions is investing $90 million to add commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities at two of its U.S. facilities, focusing on high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This expansion of its ADCelerate™ integrated offering is crucial for providing the specialized drug substance and packaging components required for these complex, targeted biologic cancer therapies.



Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5559

What are the Latest Trends in the Biologics Drug Packaging Market?

Increasing use of smart, connected technologies for tracking and anti-counterfeiting

Counterfeit biologics pose an important threat to patient safety and can contribute to adverse reactions, death, or treatment failure. Smart technologies such as unique serial numbers (serialization), RFID tags, QR codes, and NFC permit for the authentication and even verification of goods at every stage, making it much more challenging for fake medicines to enter the legitimate supply chain. By incorporating robust security and tracking measures, firms can demonstrate their commitment to patient safety and even quality, which builds user trust and even safeguards their brand reputation in a competitive market.

Significant shift towards sustainable materials

This is driven by environmental concerns, user and government pressure, and even economic benefits. These factors are mainly compelling the industry to move away from petroleum-driven plastics towards eco-friendly options like bioplastics, recycled materials, and even optimized packaging to decrease waste and carbon emissions, while still guaranteeing product integrity and safety. Consumers are increasingly understanding environmental problems and prefer products with sustainable packaging. Governments are impacting this shift through incentives, subsidies, and even regulations aimed at encouraging research and the adoption of eco-friendly materials.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Biologics Drug Packaging Industry?

Rising demand for biologics and advanced therapies

Biologics are large, complex molecules which are more sensitive to light, temperature, and physical stress than conventional drugs. They need packaging that can handle product integrity and potency, like vials with pre-filled syringes, special stoppers, and even temperature-controlled shipping containers. The push towards personalized medicine, where treatments are monitored to an individual's genetic makeup, is creating a demand for specific, usually smaller-batch, packaging solutions for a broader variety of drugs.

Limitations & Challenges

The market tackles significant challenges primarily because of the inherent sensitivity and even complexity of the drugs, stringent regulatory needs, the logistical requirements of the cold chain, and the demand for cost-effective and patient-centric solutions.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Global Biologics Drug Packaging Market?

North America leads the market because of its mature biopharmaceutical industry, high healthcare spending, strong research and development, and supportive regulatory environment. Agencies such as the FDA offer supportive pathways for expedited approvals, which assist speed up the commercialization of new biologics. The market is driven by the demand for specialized packaging for complex biologics, involving auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and even cold-chain solutions for temperature-sensitive drugs. There is also a significant target on digital technologies such as serialization and even track-and-trace systems to ensure safety and compliance.

U.S. Biologics Drug Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in the U.S. market involve the rapid expansion of the market, driven by increased biologics production and also a need for specialized, temperature-sensitive packaging solutions. The U.S. is contributing to the way in personalized secondary packaging for cell and gene therapies, which demands advanced cold chain capabilities and even specialized logistics providers.

Canada Biologics Drug Packaging Market Trends

The Canadian market for biologics drug packaging is rising, driven by a rise in biologics and biosimilar production, and even demanding specialized solutions such as cold chain and injectables packaging. A remarkable trend is the push for more sustainable and also eco-friendly packaging options to traditional plastics, boosted by regulatory and public pressure.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Biologics Drug Packaging Industry?

This is driven by a confluence of rapid pharmaceutical industry expansion, a surge in biologics and biosimilars production, rising healthcare expenditure, and an increasing emphasis on advanced, and specialized packaging solutions. Rising healthcare expenses, government initiatives to modernize healthcare systems, and even the growth of insurance coverage are enhancing access to medicines for a large and even growing population. This boosts overall pharmaceutical requirements, including the demand for diverse packaging solutions.

China Biologics Drug Packaging Market Trends

The Chinese market is rising due to increased biologics production, with major trends including a shift towards advanced, along with sustainable packaging, automation, and even serialization, boasted by regulatory changes and also anti-counterfeiting measures. The market is also expanding due to the growing need for patient-friendly formats such as pre-filled syringes and blister packs.

Japan Biologics Drug Packaging Market Trends

The Japanese market is rising due to an aging population, need for high-quality and even complex therapies, and the growth of biologics and biosimilars. Key trends include a target on primary packaging such as pre-filled syringes and blister packs, also integration of smart packaging as well as track-and-trace systems for compliance and even anti-counterfeiting, and increased need for specialized, also temperature-sensitive solutions for biologics.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

Why did the Vials Segment Dominated the Biologics Drug Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to the requirement for sterile, high-integrity containers for injectables, propelled by the rise of chronic disorders and need for vaccines. Vials are vital for managing the stability of sensitive biologics, preventing contamination, and even are ideal for single-dose applications. Their supremacy is reinforced by regulatory impact on product safety and even continuous innovation in vial technology. As the biologics sector rises, there is a greater demand for specialized, high-quality packaging to manage the integrity and also efficacy of these high-value products.

The prefilled syringes segment is the fastest-growing in the market, due to the rising need for self-administration, the incidence of chronic disorders, and the unique demands of biologics and biosimilars. Prefilled syringes provide greater convenience, enhanced patient safety, and even more precise dosing compared to conventional vials, which are vital for both self-administered home therapies and even complex treatments for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Material Insights

Why did the Plastic Segment Dominated the Biologics Drug Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its versatility, lightweight, low cost, and durability. Plastics can be molded into numerous shapes, provide protective properties against contamination and damage, and have high barrier properties to manage potency. Plastics are resistant to breakage and even provide excellent protection against contamination, physical damage, and moisture, which assists preserve the drug's integrity and even extend its shelf life.

The glass segment is the fastest-growing in the market, due to glass's chemical inertness, stability, and impermeability, which are vital for protecting sensitive biologic drugs from degradation, along with contamination. This is driven by the rising need for biologics to treat chronic diseases, the demand for sterile packaging for complex injectables such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, and the rising preference for sustainable packaging solutions. The increasing focus on sustainability works with glass's recyclable nature. Producers are investing in more sustainable glass packaging designs, which work with the rising environmental consciousness of both the industry and even consumers.

Drug Type Insights

Why did the Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Dominate the Biologics Drug Packaging Market in 2024?

Due to their widespread usage in treating cancer and even chronic diseases, high specificity, and rising pipeline of new and biosimilar products. Their ability to aim diseases with high precision and efficacy, coupled with increasing regulatory approvals and even a robust supply chain of biosimilars, propels significant market share. Thus, the market is sustained by a constant stream of new product approvals from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA. There is also a remarkable number of approved and even pipeline mAbs, with over 100 presently approved for clinical use.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Biologics Drug Packaging Industry

In July 2025, Aptar Pharma declared its acquisition of the clinical trial materials production capabilities of Mod3 Pharma from SWK Holdings, including drug delivery devices and secondary packaging solutions. Thus, this strategic move strengthens Aptar’s fund for early-stage drug development by providing formulation, fill, and even finish services for Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials and improves the adoption of its proprietary devices in early-stage clinical programs.

In January 2025, international fibre-based packaging solutions company Ds Smith launched its TailorTemp at Pharmapack Europe 2025. The TailorTemps is the latest radical discovery within temperature-controlled packaging for the pharmaceutical businesses.

Top Companies in the Biologics Drug Packaging Market

Gerresheimer AG: Offers a comprehensive range of primary packaging solutions for biologics, including high-quality glass and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) vials, cartridges, and prefillable syringes designed for sensitive, high-viscosity drugs and cryogenic storage.

Offers a comprehensive range of primary packaging solutions for biologics, including high-quality glass and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) vials, cartridges, and prefillable syringes designed for sensitive, high-viscosity drugs and cryogenic storage. West Pharmaceutical Services: Specializes in integrated containment and delivery solutions for injectable medicines, providing high-quality stoppers (like NovaPure®), seals, and proprietary Daikyo Crystal Zenith® polymer systems that serve as a glass alternative for sensitive biologics.

Specializes in integrated containment and delivery solutions for injectable medicines, providing high-quality stoppers (like NovaPure®), seals, and proprietary Daikyo Crystal Zenith® polymer systems that serve as a glass alternative for sensitive biologics. Becton, Dickinson & Co.: Provides a broad portfolio of prefillable glass (BD Neopak™) and polymer syringes, along with safety systems, auto-injectors, and wearable injectors designed to meet the complex requirements of biologic drugs and self-administration.

Provides a broad portfolio of prefillable glass (BD Neopak™) and polymer syringes, along with safety systems, auto-injectors, and wearable injectors designed to meet the complex requirements of biologic drugs and self-administration. Amcor plc: Develops and produces flexible and rigid packaging solutions , including high-barrier laminates and thermoformed trays (AmSecure™), with a focus on innovative, more sustainable materials for various healthcare and pharmaceutical applications.

, including high-barrier laminates and thermoformed trays (AmSecure™), with a focus on innovative, more sustainable materials for various healthcare and pharmaceutical applications. AptarGroup, Inc.: Provides a range of drug delivery systems and components, including advanced plunger stoppers (like the BD SCF™ PremiumCoat® developed with BD) and active packaging solutions that protect sensitive drug formulations .

Provides a range of drug delivery systems and components, including advanced plunger stoppers (like the BD SCF™ PremiumCoat® developed with BD) and . Drug Plastics Group: Focuses on manufacturing a variety of plastic bottles and containers primarily for oral solid and liquid medications, offering standard and custom-designed solutions with various closure systems.

Focuses on manufacturing a variety of plastic bottles and containers primarily for oral solid and liquid medications, offering standard and custom-designed solutions with various closure systems. SGD Pharma: Specializes in manufacturing high-quality glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, including vials and bottles, tailored for injectables and other sensitive drugs.

Specializes in manufacturing high-quality glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, including vials and bottles, tailored for injectables and other sensitive drugs. International Paper: Primarily focuses on fiber-based packaging and pulp solutions, so its direct offering in primary biologics drug packaging is limited compared to the specialized firms, typically providing secondary or tertiary paperboard packaging such as corrugated boxes.

Primarily focuses on fiber-based packaging and pulp solutions, so its direct offering in primary biologics drug packaging is limited compared to the specialized firms, typically providing secondary or tertiary paperboard packaging such as corrugated boxes. Comar, LLC: Offers range of rigid plastic packaging, including bottles, closures, and dosing devic es , for pharmaceutical, medical, and consumer health markets.

Offers , for pharmaceutical, medical, and consumer health markets. Schott AG: A leading international technology group providing high-quality specialty glass materials and components, most notably prefillable glass syringes and vials (adaptiQ® vials) used in the packaging of sophisticated drugs like biologics.

A leading international technology group providing high-quality specialty glass materials and components, most notably prefillable glass syringes and vials (adaptiQ® vials) used in the packaging of sophisticated drugs like biologics. Owens Illinois, Inc.: (Known as O-I) is a global manufacturer of glass packaging, primarily for the food and beverage industry, and is not a key player in specialized primary pharmaceutical biologics packaging.

(Known as O-I) is a global manufacturer of glass packaging, primarily for the food and beverage industry, and is not a key player in specialized primary pharmaceutical biologics packaging. Berry Global, Inc.: Focuses on a wide range of plastic packaging products , including containers and closures for the healthcare market, but its core business is broader industrial and consumer packaging rather than specialized primary biologics containment.

Focuses on a , including containers and closures for the healthcare market, but its core business is broader industrial and consumer packaging rather than specialized primary biologics containment. WestRock Company: Specializes in paper and corrugated packaging solutions, providing secondary and tertiary packaging for the healthcare sector , rather than primary packaging that directly contacts the biologic drug.

Specializes in paper and corrugated packaging solutions, providing , rather than primary packaging that directly contacts the biologic drug. CCL Industries, Inc.: Primarily a label and packaging company, providing labeling, security, and consumer packaging solutions across various industries , including healthcare.

Primarily a label and packaging company, providing labeling, security, and , including healthcare. Vetter Pharma International: As a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Vetter provides specialized aseptic fill-and-finish services and associated packaging for injectable drugs, including prefillable syringes, cartridges, and vials, directly supporting biotech and pharma companies with their biologics.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Packaging Type

Vials

Prefilled Syringes

Ampoules

Cartridges

Bottles



By Material

Plastic

Glass

Aluminium Foil

Paper & Paperboard

By Drug Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cytokines

Enzymes

Gene Therapies

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5559

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: