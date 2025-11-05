Prismatic Launches MCP Flow Server for Production-Ready AI Integrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismatic , the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, today announced the availability of its MCP flow server for production-ready AI integrations. The new offering enables companies to transform fragile AI toolchains into reliable, deterministic workflows that can securely and efficiently power mission-critical applications.

AI agents are now embedded in every workflow — from customer support to writing code to data analysis — but connecting them to real-world systems remains unreliable. Product teams expose individual API endpoints as MCP tools, leaving large language models (LLMs) to make dozens of sequential calls, interpret prompts, and handle authentication and rate limits on the fly. The result is unstable, error-prone integrations that collapse under production workloads. Additionally, without proper guardrails, a hallucinating AI with direct API access can trigger unintended changes or leak data, leaving most agents stuck in read-only sandboxes as experiments rather than enterprise tools.

The Prismatic MCP flow server solves this by providing AI agents with access to structured, deterministic integration flows. Instead of calling dozens of APIs, an agent can trigger a single, predefined flow that handles authentication, sequencing, retries, and data transformation automatically. With Prismatic, a single MCP call triggers a defined, monitored, and secure integration process for better reliability, observability, and enterprise-grade scalability.

“Our customers are building the next generation of intelligent software powered by AI,” said Tanner Burson, CTO at Prismatic. “The MCP flow server gives AI agents the guardrails and structure they need to operate reliably in production. Prismatic is empowering product teams to move beyond clever prototypes to dependable automation that delivers real business value.”

Built for Real AI Workloads

The Prismatic MCP flow server provides developers with a comprehensive toolkit to make AI integrations production-ready, including:

Structured workflows that define every step, eliminating guesswork from AI-driven calls.

Automated error handling with retries, fallbacks, and clear error reporting.

Global availability that allows teams to deploy in multiple regions worldwide, not limited to US-only infrastructure.

Built-in authentication management for OAuth, API keys, and customer-specific credentials.

Data transformation and sequencing that ensure consistent results without prompt tuning.

Rate limiting and throttling to prevent overloads and protect downstream systems.

Full observability with logging, monitoring, and version control for every execution.





The MCP flow server is now available to all Prismatic customers and integrates seamlessly with MCP-compatible tools, including Claude, Cursor, and others. Teams can define, enable, and monitor AI-powered integration flows directly within Prismatic using code-native integrations in TypeScript or low-code tools. The solution runs on Prismatic’s enterprise-grade platform, trusted by high-growth startups through Fortune 500 companies.

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the leading embedded iPaaS, enabling B2B SaaS teams to ship product integrations faster and with less dev time. The only embedded iPaaS that empowers both developers and non-developers with tools for the complete integration lifecycle, Prismatic includes low-code and full-code building options, deployment and management tooling, and self-serve customer tools. Prismatic's unparalleled versatility lets teams deliver any integration from simple to complex in one powerful platform. SaaS companies worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500s, trust Prismatic to help connect their products to the other products their customers use.

