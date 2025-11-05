Humanity Protocol Integrates Open Finance into Human ID

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity Protocol , an on-chain digital identity solution provider, today announced a new integration that brings together Mastercard’s open finance connectivity with Humanity Protocol’s identity verification platform Human ID. Rolling out first in the United States, the enhanced platform will enable users to tap into open finance technology to access credit, loans, and real-world financial services through Humanity Protocol.





Human ID is designed from the ground up to support cross-platform verifications, allowing users to carry their verified identity and financial credentials portable across all extant blockchain and centralized ecosystems. Whether verifying eligibility for RWA on Ethereum, accessing embedded lending in a neobank, or unlocking personalized Defi products on Solana, the same Human ID can be reused privately, securely, and compliantly. For example, users can cryptographically demonstrate specific personal attributes like “I earn over $75,000,” “I own a qualifying asset,” or “I meet the collateral threshold,” safely and securely, with selective disclosure made possible through zero-knowledge cryptography.

Verifying personal financial information when opening an account can often be time-consuming and involve manual touchpoints. Powered by an integration to Mastercard’s open finance technology, Human ID holders will now be able to quickly verify their personal financial details, such as income level, cash flow, or asset ownership when opening a Human ID account. Data is validated and turned into cryptographic proofs that lenders and services can trust.

“We believe that identity is foundational to the future of finance,” said Terence Kwok, Founder of Humanity Protocol. “Together with Mastercard, we’re enabling our Human ID holders to demonstrate they meet financial requirements, without spending valuable time on manual processes.”

One key use case is leveraging Open Finance to validate critical elements tied to their Human ID - verifying bank account ownership and validating identity attributes used to link the financial account. These reusable and privacy-preserving credentials facilitate efficient and trusted interactions across traditional and decentralized financial platforms and can simplify and accelerate participation in RWA markets.

“Data – securely permissioned by the consumer who owns it – can be a powerful asset, in many parts of our daily lives,” said Jess Turner, Global Head of Open Finance & Developer Experience at Mastercard. “We’re tapping into the power of open finance to fuel more convenient, secure financial experiences that people can depend on.”

To learn more about Human ID, please visit https://www.humanity.org/ .

About Humanity Protocol

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity platform that enables individuals to prove they are real, unique, and human without disclosing sensitive personal data. It combines palm-based biometrics with zero-knowledge proofs to create a secure, privacy-first identity layer for Web3 and beyond.