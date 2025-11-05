Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “2025 AGM”) for December 3, 2025. The Board has set a record date for the 2025 AGM of October 27, 2025.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements, and on time charters.