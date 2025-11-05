Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks Celebrate 10-Year Partnership with 2025 Santa Cares Events

Washington, D.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks, the nation’s leading autism advocacy organization, is partnering once again with Cherry Hill Programs—the industry leader in experiential photography—to bring back Santa Cares, a beloved nationwide sensory-friendly holiday tradition designed to make visiting Santa accessible for all families. This year’s events mark a decade of collaboration and coincide with the 20th anniversary of Autism Speaks.

Since launching in 2015, the partnership has hosted more than 7,750 sensory-friendly Santa and Bunny Magic events across North America, welcoming over 104,000 families and raising $2 million in donations to advance advocacy, research, and resources for the autism community.

“Santa Cares is about inclusion, joy, and creating space for all families to make holiday memories in a way that works for them,” said Mary Shoemaker, Director of Marketing, Cherry Hill Programs. “For 10 years, we’ve seen how meaningful this tradition has been, and we’re honored to continue it alongside Autism Speaks.”

Santa Cares offers families the opportunity to enjoy the magic of a Santa visit in a calmer, more supportive environment. Events are held outside of regular venue hours, with reduced sound, adjusted lighting, smaller crowds, and shorter wait times to minimize sensory triggers. Santa and seasonal staff receive dedicated training led by Autism Speaks to ensure families are met with understanding and support.

“For many families, Santa Cares is the first time they can experience the simple joy of a holiday tradition without worry, and that’s what makes this partnership so special,” said Jose Dell’Aglio, Senior Director of Nationwide Community Engagement Operations at Autism Speaks. “Through our joint work, thousands of families have felt seen, supported, and included during the holidays and that’s worth celebrating.”

How Families Can Participate:

Santa Cares Events: Sunday, December 7, 2025, at hundreds of locations across the United States.

Santa Magic Sessions: Daily through December 24, 2025, including themed events such as Baby’s First, Pajama Parties, and Ugly Sweater Nights.

Booking: Families can view participating locations and reserve times at WhereIsSanta.com.

Guests may add a donation to Autism Speaks when booking online or in person. Every dollar raised supports research, resources, and advocacy to help people on the autism spectrum live healthy, fulfilling lives.

About Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs captures the Magic to celebrate moments for a lifetime. In partnership with famous landmarks, attractions, and signature retail venues across North America, CHP is the industry leader in experiential holiday and souvenir photography. Through a combination of proprietary reservation software, innovative technology, accessible download portals, and comprehensive photography operation implementation, our mission is simple: to bring magic to every experience. Learn more at cherryhillprograms.com.

About Autism Speaks

In partnership with autistic people, Autism Speaks works to create an inclusive world and redefine possible for people with autism across their lifespan. As the largest autism organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks has spent more than two decades driving research, expanding services, and shaping policy to improve quality of life. Each year, the organization connects millions of autistic people and their families to free sources, advocacy and support, while working across sectors to advance disability inclusion and opportunity. Learn more at AutismSpeaks.org and follow @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.