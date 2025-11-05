Grayscale Waives Management Fees and Expands Staking up to 100% for Solana Trust (GSOL), Offering 7.23% Staking Rewards Rate

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that it has waived the sponsor's fee and reduced the fees associated with staking for Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (Ticker: GSOL) for up to three months, or until the fund’s AUM reaches $1 billion, whichever occurs first. The fund is also now staking up to 100% of its SOL at a 7.23% Staking Reward Rate**, and the fee waiver applies to both new and existing GSOL investors.***

GSOL, an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “40 Act”) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds. An investment in GSOL involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. GSOL holds Solana; however, an investment in GSOL is not a direct investment in Solana.

“By waiving the management fee and reducing the staking fee for GSOL, we’re directing more of the economics to investors,” said Inkoo Kang, Senior Vice President, ETFs, at Grayscale. “We have been staking in GSOL since October 6th, even before it became an ETP. GSOL aims to deliver real long-term benefits for investors, highlighted by our diversified validator approach, a key aspect of the staking program deployed in GSOL.”

Solana is a high-performance, proof-of-stake blockchain known for high throughput and low fees, fueling adoption from new users to institutions. GSOL offers exchange-listed exposure to Solana and live staking rewards via a leading staking program, now with a temporary waiver of the sponsor's fee and reduced staking fee to further benefit shareholders.

GSOL launched in 2021 as a private placement, listed on OTCQX in 2023, and in October 2025 began staking and uplisted as an ETP shortly thereafter. Grayscale stakes up to 100% of the fund, offering investors the potential to compound over time.

For additional information about GSOL, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/gsol

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on AUM as of 11/3/2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**Gross staking return of 7.23% represents the average total annualized return on staked assets for the period 10/10 - 11/4 before deducting any staking fees.

***Brokerage fees and other expenses may still apply.

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (“GSOL” or the “Fund”).

Staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrency as collateral to support network security in return for earning tokens. Throughput refers to the number of transactions a blockchain can process in a given amount of time. Validators are participants in a blockchain network responsible for verifying transactions. By ensuring the accuracy of transactions, validators may earn rewards in the form of tokens.

Staking Risk. When the Fund stakes Solana, Solana is subject to the risks attendant to staking generally. Staking requires that the Fund lock up Solana for the period of time required by the staking protocol, meaning that the Fund cannot sell or transfer the staked Solana, thereby making it illiquid for the period it is being staked. In addition, during the lock-up period, the Fund is subject to the market price volatility of Solana, and it may miss opportunities to sell the staked SOL during opportune times. During the unstaking period, the Fund may miss out on earning opportunities because, in some cases, the staked SOL may not earn rewards during the unstaking period or may only earn rewards during part of the unstaking period. Staked SOL is also subject to security breaches, network downtime or attacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and validator or custodian failure or compromise, which can result in a complete loss of the staked Solana or a loss of any rewards.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including SOL, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including declines in the trading prices of SOL, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the shares and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value. Digital assets such as SOL were only introduced within the past two decades, and the medium-to-long term value of the shares is subject to a number of factors relating to the capabilities and development of blockchain technologies and to the fundamental investment characteristics of digital assets.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Marketing Agent and Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC is the Sponsor of GSOL.

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com