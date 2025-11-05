Berry Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results, Continued Debt Reduction and Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025, as well as a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share. Due to the pending merger (the “Merger”) with California Resources Corporation (“CRC”), Berry will not post supplemental slides or host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results.

Highlights

Produced 23.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) (91% oil)

Brought online operated 4-well horizontal Uinta pad in August; achieved a peak pad IP30 rate of 4,000 Boe/d (93% oil)

Reported net loss of $26 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss (1) of $6 million, or $0.08 per share

of $6 million, or $0.08 per share Generated operating cash flow of $55 million, Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $49 million and Free Cash Flow (1) of $38 million

of $49 million and Free Cash Flow of $38 million Paid down approximately $11 million of total debt; year-to-date total debt reduction of approximately $34 million

Returned cash to shareholders via quarterly dividend, representing a 4% dividend yield (2) on an annual basis

on an annual basis Reported zero recordable incidents and zero lost-time incidents in our E&P operations

Announced signing of an agreement to merge with CRC; registration statement relating to the Merger went effective on November 3, 2025; Berry’s special shareholder meeting to approve the Merger will be held on December 15, 2025

__________

(1) Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” in this release for reconciliations to GAAP and more information on these Non-GAAP measures.

(2) Based on BRY share price of $3.37 as of October 31, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

Selected Comparative Results

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Production (MBoe/d) 23.9 23.9 24.8 Oil, natural gas & NGL revenues(1) $ 128 $ 126 $ 154 Net income (loss) $ (26 ) $ 34 $ 70 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(2) $ (6 ) $ 0 $ 11 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 49 $ 53 $ 67 Earnings per diluted share $ (0.34 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.91 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.14 Cash Flow from Operations $ 55 $ 29 $ 71 Capital expenditures $ 17 $ 54 $ 26 Free cash flow(2) $ 38 $ (26 ) $ 45

_________

(1) Revenues do not include hedge settlements.

(2) Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” in this press release for more information on these Non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As of September 30, 2025, Berry had $416 million outstanding on its term loan facility and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $94 million of liquidity consisting of $13 million of cash, $49 million of available borrowing capacity and $32 million of available commitments under the delayed draw portion of the term loan facility.

DEBT REDUCTION AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

During the quarter, Berry paid down approximately $11 million of debt bringing total debt reduction to approximately $34 million year-to-date.

On November 4, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock, payable on December 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2025.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Berry utilizes hedges to manage commodity price risk, protect the balance sheet and ensure cash flow to fund its annual capital program.

Based on the Company’s hedge book as of October 31, 2025, Berry has 18.2 MBbls/d of oil production volumes hedged for the remainder of 2025 at an average price of $74.15/Bbl of Brent, and 16.0 MBbls/d of oil production hedged for full year 2026 at $68.94/Bbl of Brent. The Company has gas purchase hedges of 40,000 MMBtu/d for the remainder of 2025 at an average swap price of $4.15/MMBtu.

Complete details on Berry’s derivative positions can be found in its third quarter 2025 Form 10-Q filing.

SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE

The Company published its 2025 Sustainability Report on September 17, 2025. The report highlights Berry’s fiscal year 2024 sustainability achievements, and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

2025 GUIDANCE

Due to the pending merger with CRC, Berry has discontinued providing guidance. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to rely on historical forward-looking statements as those forward-looking statements were the estimates of management only as of the date provided and were subject to the specified risks and uncertainties that accompanied such forward-looking statements.

ABOUT BERRY CORPORATION (BRY)

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and our Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (70% oil). We provide our well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and our California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated Statement of Operations Data: Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 128,489 $ 125,637 $ 154,438 Service revenue 20,762 22,824 25,465 Electricity sales 5,314 4,886 4,410 (Losses) gains on oil and gas sales derivatives (4,666 ) 56,423 75,434 Marketing and other revenues 1,243 308 1,961 Total revenues and other 151,142 210,078 261,708 Expenses and other: Lease operating expenses 58,137 53,193 54,900 Cost of services 18,410 19,001 22,911 Electricity generation expenses 838 624 1,245 Transportation expenses 1,337 1,225 1,332 Marketing expenses 1,651 345 1,825 Acquisition and other transaction costs 3,286 310 971 General and administrative expenses 20,242 20,270 19,111 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,514 35,294 42,749 Taxes, other than income taxes 14,056 12,957 10,351 Losses (gains) on natural gas purchase derivatives 16,049 3,130 7,775 Other operating (income) expense (2,314 ) 1,365 (4,687 ) Total expenses and other 170,206 147,714 158,483 Other expenses Interest expense (16,430 ) (15,513 ) (8,986 ) Other, net (2 ) (59 ) 56 Total other expenses (16,432 ) (15,572 ) (8,930 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (35,496 ) 46,792 94,295 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,479 ) 13,188 24,432 Net (loss) income $ (26,017 ) $ 33,604 $ 69,863 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.91 Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.91 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 77,602 77,596 76,939 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 77,602 77,697 77,060 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1) $ (5,867 ) $ (364 ) $ 10,839 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 77,602 77,596 77,060 Diluted earnings per share on Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.14 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 49,404 $ 52,915 $ 67,121 Free Cash Flow(1) $ 38,390 $ (25,611 ) $ 44,821 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses(1) $ 18,111 $ 18,313 $ 16,466 Effective Tax Rate 27 % 28 % 26 % Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,411 $ 28,638 $ 70,695 Net cash used in investing activities $ (47,199 ) $ (34,162 ) $ (24,502 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (14,576 ) $ (13,760 ) $ (43,410 )

__________

(1) See further discussion and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations.”





September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands) Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets $ 143,780 $ 149,643 Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 1,157,596 $ 1,320,380 Total current liabilities $ 178,214 $ 187,880 Long-term debt $ 354,469 $ 384,633 Total stockholders' equity $ 638,982 $ 730,636 Outstanding common stock shares as of 77,602 76,939

The following table represents selected financial information for the periods presented regarding the Company's business segments on a stand-alone basis and the consolidation and elimination entries necessary to arrive at the financial information for the Company on a consolidated basis.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 E&P Well Servicing and Abandonment Services Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (unaudited)

(in thousands) Revenues(1) $ 135,046 $ 28,695 $ (7,933 ) $ 155,808 Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,293 $ (1,958 ) $ (36,831 ) $ (35,496 ) Capital expenditures $ 16,161 $ 508 $ 352 $ 17,021 Total assets $ 1,380,803 $ 41,874 $ (35,679 ) $ 1,386,998 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 E&P Well Servicing and Abandonment Services Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (unaudited)

(in thousands) Revenues(1) $ 130,831 $ 31,082 $ (8,258 ) $ 153,655 Net (loss) income before income taxes $ 81,001 $ (296 ) $ (33,913 ) $ 46,792 Capital expenditures $ 53,350 $ 333 $ 566 $ 54,249 Total assets $ 1,429,078 $ 43,451 $ (44,414 ) $ 1,428,115





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 E&P Well Servicing and Abandonment Services Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (unaudited)

(in thousands) Revenues(1) $ 160,809 $ 30,836 $ (5,371 ) $ 186,274 Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 118,271 $ 2,731 $ (26,707 ) $ 94,295 Capital expenditures $ 24,793 $ 498 $ 583 $ 25,874 Total assets $ 1,545,517 $ 56,528 $ (84,897 ) $ 1,517,148

__________

(1) These revenues do not include hedge settlements.



COMMODITY PRICING

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Weighted Average Realized Prices Oil without hedge ($/bbl) $ 62.21 $ 61.26 $ 72.40 Effects of scheduled derivative settlements ($/bbl) 5.12 6.28 (1.39 ) Oil with hedge ($/bbl) $ 67.33 $ 67.54 $ 71.01 Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 2.99 $ 2.30 $ 2.01 NGLs ($/bbl) $ 20.69 $ 26.04 $ 24.01 Purchased Natural Gas Purchase price, before the effects of derivative settlements

($/mmbtu) $ 3.17 $ 2.80 $ 2.72 Effects of derivative settlements ($/mmbtu) 1.49 1.89 1.64 Purchase price, after the effects of derivative settlements

($/mmbtu) $ 4.66 $ 4.69 $ 4.36 Index Prices Brent oil ($/bbl) $ 68.17 $ 66.71 $ 78.71 WTI oil ($/bbl) $ 64.94 $ 63.92 $ 75.26 Natural gas ($/mmbtu) – SoCal Gas city-gate(1) $ 3.78 $ 3.11 $ 2.68 Natural gas ($/mmbtu) – Northwest, Rocky Mountains(2) $ 2.60 $ 2.18 $ 1.92 Henry Hub natural gas ($/mmbtu)(2) $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 2.11

__________

(1) The natural gas we purchase to generate steam and electricity is primarily based on Rockies price indexes, including transportation charges, as we currently purchase a substantial majority of our gas needs from the Rockies, with the balance purchased in California. SoCal Gas city-gate Index is the relevant index used only for the portion of gas purchases in California.

(2) Most of our gas purchases and gas sales in the Rockies are predicated on the Northwest, Rocky Mountains index, and to a lesser extent based on Henry Hub.

Natural gas prices and differentials are strongly affected by local market fundamentals, availability of transportation capacity from producing areas and seasonal impacts. Our key exposure to gas prices is in costs. We purchase more natural gas for our California steamfloods and cogeneration facilities than we produce and sell in the Rockies. In May 2022, we began purchasing most of our gas in the Rockies and transporting it to our California operations using the Kern River pipeline capacity. Beginning in 2025, we purchased approximately 43,000 mmbtu/d in the Rockies (48,000 mmbtu/d prior to this change), with the remaining volumes purchased in California markets. Gas volumes purchased in California fluctuate, and averaged 2,000 mmbtu/d in the third quarter of 2025, 2,000 mmbtu/d in the second quarter of 2025 and 2,000 mmbtu/d in the third quarter of 2024. The natural gas we purchased in the Rockies is shipped to our operations in California to help limit our exposure to California fuel gas purchase price fluctuations. We strive to further minimize the variability of our fuel gas costs for our steam operations by hedging a significant portion of our gas purchases. Additionally, the negative impact of higher gas prices on our California operating expenses is partially offset by higher gas sales for the gas we produce and sell in the Rockies. The Kern River pipeline capacity allows us to purchase and sell natural gas at the same pricing indices.

CURRENT HEDGING SUMMARY

As of October 31, 2025, we had the following crude oil production and gas purchase hedges.

Q4 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2028 Brent - Crude Oil production Swaps Hedged volume (bbls) 1,610,000 5,382,518 3,915,500 2,045,000 Hedged volume (mbbls) per day 17.5 14.7 10.7 5.6 Weighted-average price ($/bbl) $ 74.69 $ 69.71 $ 69.27 $ 67.59 Collars Hedged volume (bbls) 61,750 462,000 899,550 561,400 Hedged volume (mbbls) per day 0.7 1.3 2.5 1.5 Weighted-average ceiling ($/bbl) $ 73.01 $ 73.53 $ 71.06 $ 70.59 Weighted-average floor ($/bbl) $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 61.01 $ 60.00 NWPL - Natural Gas purchases (1) Swaps Hedged volume (mmbtu) 3,680,000 14,600,000 12,160,000 — Hedged volume (mmbtu) per day 40.0 40.0 33.3 — Weighted-average price ($/mmbtu) $ 4.15 $ 3.97 $ 4.18 $ —

__________

(1) The term “NWPL” is defined as Northwest Rocky Mountain Pipeline.



(LOSSES) GAINS ON DERIVATIVES

A summary of gains and losses on the derivatives included on the statements of operations is presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands) Realized gains (losses) on commodity derivatives: Realized gains (losses) on oil sales derivatives $ 10,282 $ 8,593 $ (2,907 ) Realized losses on natural gas purchase derivatives (6,200 ) (7,698 ) (7,490 ) Total realized gains (losses) on derivatives $ 4,082 $ 895 $ (10,397 ) Unrealized (losses) gains on commodity derivatives: Unrealized (losses) gains on oil sales derivatives $ (14,948 ) $ 47,830 $ 78,341 Unrealized (losses) gains on natural gas purchase derivatives (9,849 ) 4,568 (285 ) Total unrealized (losses) gains on derivatives $ (24,797 ) $ 52,398 $ 78,056 Total (losses) gains on derivatives $ (20,715 ) $ 53,293 $ 67,659



PRODUCTION STATISTICS

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net Oil, Natural Gas and NGLs Production Per Day (1): Oil (MBbl/d) California 18.4 19.7 20.1 Utah 3.4 2.3 2.7 Total oil 21.8 22.0 22.8 Natural gas (MMcf/d) Utah 9.1 9.1 9.5 Total natural gas 9.1 9.1 9.5 NGLs (MBbl/d) Utah 0.6 0.4 0.4 Total NGLs 0.6 0.4 0.4 Total Production (MBoe/d)(2) 23.9 23.9 24.8

__________

(1) Production represents volumes sold during the period. We also consume a portion of the natural gas we produce on lease to extract oil and gas.

(2) Natural gas volumes have been converted to boe based on energy content of six mcf of gas to one bbl of oil. Barrels of oil equivalence does not necessarily result in price equivalence. The price of natural gas on a barrel of oil equivalent basis is currently substantially lower than the corresponding price for oil and has been similarly lower for a number of years. For example, in the three months ended September 30, 2025, the average prices of Brent oil and Henry Hub natural gas were $68.17 per bbl and $3.03 per mmbtu, respectively.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands) Capital expenditures(1)(2) $ 17,021 $ 54,249 $ 25,874

__________

(1) Capital expenditures include capitalized overhead and interest and exclude acquisitions and asset retirement spending.

(2) Capital expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 were less than $1 million related to the well servicing and abandonment services segment.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of either net income (loss) or cash flow, Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of net income (loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses is not a measure of general and administrative expenses, in all cases, as determined by GAAP. Rather, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements; impairments; stock compensation expense; and unusual and infrequent items. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and is widely used by the industry and the investment community. The measure also allows our management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results between periods without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We also use Adjusted EBITDA in planning our capital expenditure allocation to sustain production levels and to determine our strategic hedging needs aside from the hedging requirements of the 2024 Term Loan and 2024 Revolver.

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. We use Free Cash Flow as the primary metric to measure our ability to pay dividends, pay down debt, repurchase stock, and make strategic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. Management believes Free Cash Flow may be useful in an investor analysis of our ability to generate cash from operating activities from our existing oil and gas asset base after capital expenditures and to fund such activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance, and it should not be inferred that the entire amount of Free Cash Flow is available for dividends, debt repayment, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions or other growth opportunities, or other discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements, unusual and infrequent items, and the income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments using our statutory tax rate. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes the impact of unusual and infrequent items affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably, including non-cash items such as derivative gains and losses. This measure is used by management when comparing results period over period. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors because it reflects how management evaluates the Company’s ongoing financial and operating performance from period-to-period after removing certain transactions and activities that affect comparability of the metrics and are not reflective of the Company’s core operations. We believe this also makes it easier for investors to compare our period-to-period results with our peers.

We define Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses adjusted for non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual and infrequent costs. Management believes Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses is useful because it allows us to more effectively compare our performance from period to period. We believe Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses is useful to investors because it reflects how management evaluates the Company’s ongoing general and administrative expenses from period-to-period after removing non-cash stock compensation, as well as unusual or infrequent costs that affect comparability of the metrics and are not reflective of the Company’s administrative costs. We believe this also makes it easier for investors to compare our period-to-period results with our peers.

While Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses are non-GAAP measures, the amounts included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses were computed in accordance with GAAP. These measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance, such as our cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Leverage Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is used by management and external users of our financial statements to evaluate the financial condition of the Company. It is calculated as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA (defined above) for the most recently completed 12-month period. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt (from our 2024 Term Loan and 2024 Revolver), including the current portion and excluding unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because it is widely used by analysts, investors and ratings agencies in evaluating the financial condition of companies.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided (used) by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net (loss) income $ (26,017 ) $ 33,604 $ 69,863 Add (Subtract): Interest expense 16,430 15,513 8,986 Income tax (benefit) expense (9,479 ) 13,188 24,432 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 38,514 35,294 42,749 Stock compensation expense 2,247 2,026 2,301 Losses (gains) on derivatives 20,715 (53,293 ) (67,659 ) Net cash received (paid) for scheduled derivative settlements 4,082 4,908 (10,397 ) Acquisition and other transaction costs(1) 3,286 310 971 Non-recurring costs(2) 1,940 — 562 Other operating (income) expense (2,314 ) 1,365 (4,687 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,404 $ 52,915 $ 67,121 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,411 $ 28,638 $ 70,695 Add (Subtract): Cash interest payments 13,932 14,487 16,174 Cash income tax payments 177 5,239 2,286 Acquisition and other transaction costs(1) 3,286 310 971 Non-recurring costs(2) 1,940 — 562 Changes in operating assets and liabilities - working capital(3) (22,346 ) 3,852 (13,605 ) Other operating income - cash portion(4) (2,996 ) 389 (9,962 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,404 $ 52,915 $ 67,121

__________

(1) Includes legal and other professional expenses related to various transaction activities.

(2) In 2025, non-recurring costs related to a steam-to-surface event at one well in the third quarter. In 2024, non-recurring costs included cost savings initiatives.

(3) Changes in other assets and liabilities consists of working capital and various immaterial items.

(4) Represents the cash portion of other operating (income) expenses from the income statement, net of the non-cash portion in the cash flow statement.



FREE CASH FLOW

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of operating cash flow to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands) Free Cash Flow reconciliation: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,411 $ 28,638 $ 70,695 Capital expenditures (17,021 ) (54,249 ) (25,874 ) Free Cash Flow $ 38,390 $ (25,611 ) $ 44,821



LEVERAGE RATIO

The following table presents our leverage ratio.

September 30,

2025 (unaudited)

(in thousands) Net debt reconciliation: 2024 Term loan borrowings $ 416,250 2024 Revolver borrowings — Subtract: Unrestricted cash (13,364 ) Net Debt $ 402,886 Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA $ 252,549 Leverage Ratio 1.60x





ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share — diluted to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share — diluted for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (in thousands) per share - diluted (in thousands) per share - diluted (in thousands) per share - diluted (unaudited) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (26,017 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 33,604 $ 0.43 $ 69,863 $ 0.91 Add (Subtract): Losses (gains) on derivatives 20,715 0.27 (53,293 ) (0.69 ) (67,659 ) (0.88 ) Net cash received (paid) for scheduled derivative settlements 4,082 0.05 4,908 0.07 (10,397 ) (0.13 ) Other operating (income) expenses (2,314 ) (0.02 ) 1,365 0.03 (4,687 ) (0.07 ) Acquisition and other transaction costs(1) 3,286 0.04 310 — 971 0.01 Non-recurring costs(2) 1,940 0.02 — — 562 0.01 Total additions, net 27,709 0.36 (46,710 ) (0.59 ) (81,210 ) (1.06 ) Income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments(3) (7,559 ) (0.10 ) 12,742 0.16 22,186 0.29 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (5,867 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (364 ) $ 0.00 $ 10,839 $ 0.14 Basic EPS on Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.14 Diluted EPS on Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 77,602 77,596 76,939 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 77,602 77,596 77,060

__________

(1) Includes legal and other professional expenses related to various transaction activities.

(2) In 2025, non-recurring costs related to a steam-to-surface event at one well in the third quarter. In 2024, non-recurring costs included cost savings initiatives.

(3) The federal and state statutory rates were utilized for all periods presented.



ADJUSTED GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

($ in thousands) Adjusted General and Administrative Expense reconciliation: General and administrative expenses $ 20,242 $ 20,270 $ 19,111 Subtract: Non-cash stock compensation expense (G&A portion) (2,131 ) (1,957 ) (2,083 ) Non-recurring costs(1) — — (562 ) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $ 18,111 $ 18,313 $ 16,466 Well servicing and abandonment services segment $ 2,153 $ 2,124 $ 2,351 E&P segment, and corporate $ 15,958 $ 16,189 $ 14,115 E&P segment, and corporate ($/Boe) $ 7.25 $ 7.44 $ 6.19 Total MBoe 2,200 2,177 2,281

__________

(1) In 2024, non-recurring costs included cost savings initiatives.



E&P OPERATING COSTS

Overall, management assesses the efficiency of our E&P operations by considering core E&P operating costs. The substantial majority of such costs is our lease operating expenses (“LOE”) which includes fuel gas, purchased power, labor, field office, vehicle, supervision, maintenance, tools and supplies, and workover expenses. A core component of our E&P operations in California is steam, which we use to lift heavy oil to the surface. The most significant cost component of generating steam is the fuel gas purchased to operate traditional steam generators and our cogeneration facilities.

The following table includes key components of our LOE as well as the gas purchase hedge effect of the fuel used in our steam generation. Energy LOE consists of the costs to generate the steam and electricity we produce and use in our operations and the power we purchase for our E&P operations. Non-energy LOE consists of all other LOE costs. Energy LOE - hedged includes the realized (cash settled) hedge effects on the fuel gas we purchase. LOE - hedged includes the realized (cash settled) hedge effects on our total LOE.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

($ in thousands) Energy LOE - unhedged $ 26,119 $ 22,476 $ 24,548 Non-energy LOE 32,018 30,717 30,352 Lease operating expenses(1) 58,137 53,193 54,900 Gas purchase hedges - realized 6,199 7,699 7,490 Lease operating expenses - hedged $ 64,336 $ 60,892 $ 62,390 Energy LOE - unhedged $ 26,119 $ 22,476 $ 24,548 Gas purchase hedges - realized 6,199 7,699 7,490 Energy LOE - hedged $ 32,318 $ 30,175 $ 32,038





Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (unaudited)

(per Boe) Energy LOE - unhedged $ 11.87 $ 10.32 $ 10.76 Non-energy LOE 14.55 14.11 13.31 Lease operating expenses(1) 26.42 24.43 24.07 Gas purchase hedges - realized 2.82 3.54 3.28 Lease operating expenses - hedged $ 29.24 $ 27.97 $ 27.35 Energy LOE - unhedged $ 11.87 $ 10.32 $ 10.76 Gas purchase hedges - realized 2.82 3.54 3.28 Energy LOE - hedged $ 14.69 $ 13.86 $ 14.04

__________

(1) Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) is also referred to as LOE - unhedged.

Energy LOE - hedged and LOE - hedged are not complete measures of our operating costs. These are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Our management believes Energy LOE - hedged and LOE - hedged provide useful information in assessing our operating costs and results of operations and are used by the industry and the investment community. These measures also allow our management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results between periods.

While Energy LOE - hedged and LOE - hedged are non-GAAP measures, the amounts included in the calculation of these measures were computed in accordance with GAAP. These measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, operating costs in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than cost measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our computations of Energy LOE - hedged and LOE - hedged may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Energy LOE - hedged and LOE - hedged should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.