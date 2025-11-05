Coralogix Lands Veteran Revenue Leader Chetan Chaudhary as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , a leading provider of observability solutions, today announced Chetan Chaudhary has joined as Chief Revenue Officer following two years as a Board member. The rapid evolution and positive market reception of Olly, Coralogix's AI-driven observability agent, was significant enough that Chaudhary was drawn back to an operating role, where he now leads the entire go-to-market function.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Coralogix's growth journey. Chaudhary has over two decades of experience in building and scaling high-performing revenue organizations. Most recently, he served as CRO at Scale AI and held senior leadership positions at industry giants like Twilio and Cisco. He has a track record as a first principles revenue leader, driving growth, forging strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams. Chaudhary has consistently delivered major milestones across the tech industry.

The timing is particularly significant. Coralogix has proven its core observability platform at scale, with high growth at well over $100M in annual revenue—a testament to strong product-market fit and customer value.

The recent acquisition of Aporia has infused the company with exceptional AI expertise, significantly advancing the development and capabilities of Olly, its multi-agent AI product. Olly has quickly added best-in market unique value to an already cutting-edge platform poised to redefine how enterprises engage with their observability data. This powerful combination of a proven $100M+ foundation and groundbreaking AI innovation presented Chaudhary with an irresistible opportunity to join the journey.

“As we begin our journey to become a public company, Chetan’s extensive experience, innovative mindset, and proven leadership skills will be invaluable,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder of Coralogix. “We are confident he will deliver significant impact, elevating us to new levels of growth beyond our current market."

As CRO, Chaudhary will lead Coralogix's global sales, customer success, marketing, and partner ecosystem. His focus will be on advancing the company's go-to-market strategy to meet accelerating enterprise demand for scalable observability.

"I've had a front-row seat to Coralogix's evolution over the past two years, and watching Olly develop has been remarkable," said Chetan Chaudhary. "The observability market has been waiting for true AI innovation -- not just Chatbots layered on top of legacy platforms, but genuine intelligence that changes how teams work. Olly is that product.”

Chaudhary continued, “After serving on the board, with a direct perspective to Ariel's vision becoming reality, the traction we're seeing with AI-driven observability is extraordinary, and Coralogix is capturing it. Watching Ariel and the team deliver on their vision, with customers not just adopting but accelerating their use of our AI capabilities, I realized I couldn't just observe from the board anymore. This level of product-market fit, at this scale, with this team and company culture, doesn't come along often. When you see a chance to build something truly iconic, you don't watch from the sidelines.”

This leadership move comes as Coralogix continues its strong momentum, with Olly driving increased customer adoption, expanded use cases, and growing recognition of Coralogix as the leader in AI-powered full-stack observability. The company's focus on cost-effective, high-performance data insights—now supercharged by AI—has positioned it at the forefront of how modern enterprises manage and derive value from their telemetry data.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of modern observability solutions that help organizations understand, visualize, and act on their log, metric, and trace data in real time. By combining cost-effective, high-performance data insights with AI-powered intelligence through Olly, Coralogix enables customers to drive operational excellence, improve digital experiences, and reduce observability costs at scale. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide, including industry leaders across fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and SaaS.