Beneficient Statement About Brad Heppner Indictment

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform AltAccess, today issued a statement about the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York’s recent indictment of the Company’s former Chairman and CEO, Brad Heppner.

As previously disclosed, Beneficent parted ways with Mr. Heppner earlier this year promptly after the Company learned of clear and credible evidence of his fraud on the Company and others. Beneficient will continue to vigorously pursue its own potential claims against Mr. Heppner and entities associated with him on behalf of its shareholders. Beneficient has and will continue to cooperate with the government’s investigation of Mr. Heppner. The Company believes these recent developments mark an important step toward ultimately closing this chapter and create an opportunity to strengthen the Company’s foundation for growth, transparency, and shareholder value creation. Beneficient remains firmly focused on its mission to deliver innovative liquidity and trust solutions for holders of alternative assets.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds – with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s pursuit of potential claims against Mr. Heppner and entities associated with him and the government’s ongoing investigation of Mr. Heppner. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

