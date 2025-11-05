nform’s Breakthrough Oral Fluid Rapid Drug Tests Now Integrated into Origin One’s Occupational Health Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin One, an AI-powered occupational health platform, today announced its newest collaboration with nform, the creators of the only point-of-collection oral fluid screening devices for THC and other drugs that meet the strict U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT) oral fluid laboratory screening standards for sensitivity and specificity.

The partnership brings together Origin One’s advanced digital workflow capabilities with nform’s pioneering diagnostic technology, enabling employers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and clinics to streamline drug screening processes from start to finish. The nform technologies are designed to detect recent drug use with exceptional accuracy, and can be easily deployed across decentralized testing sites, delivering lab-quality screening results in real time.

Origin One’s occupational health platform supports test scheduling, guided collection workflows, paperless chain of custody, reflex laboratory confirmation testing, and medical review for nform-enabled screening programs. Integration across mobile and desktop devices allows deployment in both traditional collection sites and decentralized test environments. The platform provides users with a powerful digital infrastructure and the flexibility to select preferred products, laboratories, and Medical Review Officer (MRO) services. The company’s recent advancements in digitizing the screening process further streamline every part of testing, delivering greater accuracy, speed, and efficiency to occupational health.

“As a diagnostic device company, we are ultimately in the business of delivering accurate and timely information,” said Michael Vincent, Chief Executive Officer of nform. “The partnership with Origin One is particularly exciting, as it ensures that otherwise standalone testing data is easily captured, made portable, and kept secure. This empowers organizations to make critical decisions in the moment, with unmatched confidence in analytical testing results and traceability. We are proud to be partnering with Origin One, a like-minded innovator in the industry.”

“nform and Origin One are trailblazers in their respective industries, working to address the need for more modern, integrated, and efficient occupational health solutions,” said Brian Weiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Origin One. “Legacy occupational health systems were built for analog-era workplaces and are outdated in a digital economy. Our collaboration with nform underscores our commitment to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected solutions that operate at the speed and precision our client’s demand.”

About nform

Founded in 2021, nform’s mission is to accelerate innovation within the in-vitro diagnostics field through the development of leading rapid diagnostic tests for drug detection in oral fluid. Its proprietary technologies are the first to meet the stringent U.S. DOT laboratory drug screening standards for sensitivity and specificity. By empowering organizations with accurate, actionable information at the point of collection—without waiting days for lab results—nform enables faster decision-making, improved safety, and better user experiences. For more information, visit www.nform.co.

About Origin One

Origin One is an AI-powered occupational health platform that helps TPAs, clinics, laboratories, MROs, and employers streamline screenings, digitize workflows, and eliminate paper. Built to modernize every aspect of occupational health for every stakeholder, Origin One replaces outdated, paper-heavy processes with a fully digital, customizable, and connected experience. By simplifying complexity and improving transparency, Origin One is reinventing occupational health for a smarter, faster, and more human-centered future. Learn more at www.originone.ai.

Media Contact: Jay Adams

media@originone.ai

