Sports Betting Companion, Golden Camel, Launches New In-Person Content Hub

Tempe, Arizona, United States, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Camel, the next-generation sports betting dashboard redefining how bettors engage with their wagers, today announced the opening of its brand-new Content Hub in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. The state-of-the-art space will serve as the company’s creative engine, producing original shows, podcasts, and community-driven events designed to elevate the sports betting experience.

The Content Hub will also be home to Golden Camel’s weekly flagship podcast, filmed and recorded on-site, with appearances from leading sports personalities, former professional athletes, analysts, and creators. In addition, the space will provide a collaborative environment for Tempe’s fast-growing community of entrepreneurs and creators to connect around sports, technology, and entertainment.

“Tempe has always been a city buzzing with energy, talent, and culture, and we’re excited to make it the home of our Content Hub,” said Artie Baxter, Co-Founder of Golden Camel. “This isn’t just about producing content—it’s about building a community. We want Golden Camel’s new home to be a gathering point for bettors, fans, creators, and local entrepreneurs who share our passion for sports, storytelling, innovation and betting.”

Beyond content production and located just minutes from Arizona State University, the hub will host live watch parties, educational sessions for aspiring creators, and events designed to bridge the worlds of sports betting and modern media.

The launch underscores Golden Camel’s commitment to building more than just a product—it is building a movement that puts players, fans, and creators at the center. By investing in physical space in Tempe, Golden Camel is reinforcing its belief that the future of betting is not only digital, but also deeply rooted in community and shared experiences.

Local Economic Impact

The Content Hub is expected to generate a meaningful boost to Tempe’s creative economy - from sponsoring community events to investing in local vendors – helping fuel the city’s growth as an emerging hub for sports, media, and technology.

