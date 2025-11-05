Collegiate Cricket League to Host 2025 Atlantic Championship in Washington, D.C. Area, Nov. 7–9

WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Collegiate Cricket League® (CCL), America’s premier platform for collegiate cricket, announced it will host the Atlantic Championship sponsored by Chukka from Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9 at Hanson Cricket Field (CF13) in Ashburn, Virginia, near the Ashburn Metro Station. Admission is free for all spectators. Matches will be broadcast globally and available to stream on the National Cricket League USA App.

Nine universities will compete for three qualifying berths to the Collegiate Cup: Georgetown University, Pennsylvania State University, Virginia Tech, Rutgers University, West Virginia University, George Washington University, Boston University, Stony Brook University, and the University of Pittsburgh. Group-stage and playoff matches will be contested across three grounds at Hanson Cricket Field from 9:00 AM to 5:00PM, with semifinals and the championship final scheduled for Sunday, November 9. A detailed schedule is available on CollegiateCricket.com.

The first-, second-, and third-place finishers at the Atlantic Championship will advance to the Collegiate Cup, CCL’s national championship tournament, to be held March 11–15, 2026, featuring the top 12 collegiate teams in the United States. They will join three qualifiers from the Midwest Championship held in October in Chicago—first-place University of Wisconsin–Madison, led by Mittansh Nithiyanandam; second-place The Ohio State University, led by Rhydhm Patel (Best Batter) and Pranav Suresh (Best Bowler); and third-place University of Michigan, led by Louhith Umashankar (Most Valuable Player of the Tournament).

