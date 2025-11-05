The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Surge for Water (Surge)

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge for Water received a donation from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

On September 27, 2025, Surge for Water hosted its annual gala in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together supporters, volunteers, and partners to celebrate many years of transformative work in global water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health.

Surge for Water, a women-led nonprofit, works hand-in-hand with local partners to deliver life-changing programs in Uganda, Haiti, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Founded in 2008 by Shilpa Alva, their community-first approach ensures that every initiative from clean water access to hygiene education is rooted in local leadership and long-term impact.

For the seventh consecutive year, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation were honored to attend and support the gala. Jordan Robinson, a volunteer with the Foundation, shared, “Helping communities access clean water is some of the most important work happening in the world. Surge recognizes that without first addressing the most fundamental human needs, aspirations for education and economic development are nearly impossible to achieve. Listening to Shilpa recount stories of the work Surge does and the outcomes it creates always leaves me humbled and optimistic about the power we have as individuals to help and care for one another.”

The Gala not only celebrated past achievements but also raised awareness and support for future initiatives, including infrastructure development, educational outreach, and menstrual health programs. Through the SBB Research Group Foundation, Jordan Robinson works closely with Surge for Water to identify the most acute and underfunded opportunities to create a lasting impact.

To learn more about Surge for Water and how to get involved, visit surgeforwater.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org