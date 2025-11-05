BluePearl Lafayette, CO., Trains First Responders to Provide Lifesaving Care to Pets

Denver, CO., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BluePearlTM, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, announced its hospital in Lafayette, CO., will host three training sessions for local first responders. The training sessions, which will be attended by the Lafayette & Louisville Fire and Police Departments, will teach the skills needed to provide lifesaving care to pets before they can be transferred to an emergency pet hospital.

The training will see first responders learn, demonstrate, and practice critical pet first aid through a combination of didactic and hands-on training. The sessions will cover how to assess a pet in a crisis situation, CPR training, delivery of oxygen therapy and interventions for environmental emergencies such as fire related injuries.

"Our Associates are passionate about providing life-saving care for pets in our community” said Jamie Selman DVM, DACVECC at BluePearl Lafayette. “As a Veterinary Criticalist, I know that in an emergency every minute matters. It's an honor to have the opportunity to extend our knowledge and skills to the incredible first responders at the Lafayette and Louisville Fire & Police Departments. It's inevitable that they will encounter pet emergencies in the field and we can ensure they have the confidence, tools, and training to assist pets in our community in crisis situations."

The training sessions will take place during the week of November 10 and will be hosted at the Lafayette Fire Station, 401 N 111th St, Lafayette, CO 80026.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with the Lafayette Fire and Police Department to provide this vital training to first responders” said Dr. Richard Stone, DACVIM (SAIM), Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl Pet Hospital. “During a crisis situation, those first moments can be vital in ensuring a positive outcome for any pet. We hope to expand this training to more locations in the future.”

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents, to achieve our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about BluePearl Pet Hospital, visit BluePearlVet.com.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the United States with over 100 hospitals in 30 states. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices—which includes nearly 70,000 Associates around the world who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it—BluePearl is dedicated to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.