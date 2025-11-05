Regarding the appointment of an independent member to the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Following the resignation of Ramūnas Bagdonas, an independent member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the new energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania), effective 1 November 2025, the Board, at its meeting held on 24 October 2025, initiated a selection process for a new independent member of the EPSO-G Nomination and Renumeration Committee.

In order to ensure the continuity of the Committee’s activities and to maintain the necessary competences, the EPSO-G Board has decided to temporarily appoint Liudas Liutkevičius, an independent member of the EPSO-G Board, to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

