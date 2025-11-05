Data Center Generators Strategic Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Hyperscale & Edge Expansion, Uptime Mandates, and Low-Emission Backup Power Innovations

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Generators was valued at US$10 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center generators are backup power systems designed to provide continuous power to data centers during grid outages or disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted operation. Data centers house critical digital infrastructure and services for industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and technology. In these environments, even a brief power outage can lead to data loss, service downtime, and significant financial losses. Generators mitigate these risks by providing reliable, on-demand backup power that activates immediately when a power failure occurs, safeguarding data integrity and ensuring seamless service continuity.



Data center generators typically run on diesel, natural gas, or bi-fuel, with diesel being the most commonly used fuel due to its high energy density and reliability. Natural gas and bi-fuel options are increasingly popular for their reduced environmental impact. These generators are often paired with uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to bridge the gap until generators are fully operational. For data centers managing sensitive information or running mission-critical applications, the reliability and rapid response of backup generators are essential, making them a foundational element in data center infrastructure planning and risk management.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Data Center Generators Market?



The growth in the data center generators market is driven by the rising demand for data storage and processing power, the increase in hyperscale and edge data center development, and regulatory emphasis on data security and infrastructure resilience. As the global reliance on digital services grows, the demand for reliable data centers continues to surge, particularly with the expansion of cloud computing, e-commerce, and video streaming services. Data center operators are investing in robust backup power solutions to prevent costly outages, with generators serving as a critical component in ensuring uptime and protecting against data loss.



Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives are also influencing market growth, as data centers seek eco-friendly power solutions. The shift toward lower-emission generators, hybrid systems, and renewable energy integration reflects the industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions while maintaining reliable backup power. Additionally, technological advancements in remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and fuel efficiency are making generators more attractive and cost-effective, further supporting market expansion. Together, these factors are driving rapid growth in the data center generators market, as operators prioritize resilience, efficiency, and environmental responsibility in an increasingly digital world.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Data Center Generators?



Technological advancements are enhancing data center generators by making them more efficient, sustainable, and responsive. One significant development is the adoption of dual-fuel and bi-fuel generators, which combine diesel and natural gas to reduce emissions while maintaining reliable performance. Hybrid generators that integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar power, with traditional fuel-based systems are also gaining traction, allowing data centers to reduce their carbon footprint. These hybrid systems optimize fuel use and can switch seamlessly between renewable and conventional sources, contributing to both sustainability and cost savings.



Advancements in monitoring and automation technologies are also transforming data center generators. Modern generators are now equipped with remote monitoring capabilities, allowing data center operators to track performance metrics, fuel levels, and maintenance needs in real-time. Predictive maintenance, powered by IoT sensors and data analytics, enables operators to identify potential issues before they lead to failure, improving uptime and reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, improvements in generator start-up times and automatic load management ensure a faster and more efficient response during power disruptions, minimizing downtime and enhancing the reliability of data center operations.



Why Is There Growing Demand for Data Center Generators in Hyperscale and Edge Data Centers?



The demand for data center generators is increasing in hyperscale and edge data centers due to the expansion of cloud services, big data, and IoT applications, all of which require continuous and reliable processing power. Hyperscale data centers, operated by major cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, host vast amounts of data and serve millions of users worldwide. For these facilities, even a minor disruption can have far-reaching implications. Generators are therefore crucial for maintaining consistent uptime and supporting rapid scaling of capacity, essential features in hyperscale environments where reliability and resilience are paramount.



Edge data centers, located closer to end users to reduce latency, are also driving demand for generators. As more IoT devices and connected services require low-latency processing, edge data centers have become essential for delivering data services in real-time. These smaller, decentralized data centers rely on backup generators to ensure uninterrupted power, particularly in areas with less reliable grid access. The ability of data center generators to provide reliable power under varying conditions makes them indispensable in both hyperscale and edge facilities, where they support seamless connectivity, minimize downtime, and enhance customer satisfaction.



Report Scope

Segments: Product Type (Diesel, Gas, Other Product Types); Capacity (Less Than 1 MW, 1-2MW, Above 2MW); Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, Tier IV).

Product Type (Diesel, Gas, Other Product Types); Capacity (Less Than 1 MW, 1-2MW, Above 2MW); Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, Tier IV). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diesel Generators segment, which is expected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Gas Generators segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aggreko plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc, Deutz AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Data Center Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply in Data Centers Drives Market for High-Reliability Data Center Generators

Increasing Data Center Construction Worldwide, Fueled by Cloud Computing and IoT Expansion, Boosts Generator Demand

Rising Concerns Over Power Outages and Grid Instability Spur Demand for Backup Generators to Ensure Data Center Uptime

Stringent Uptime Requirements from SLAs and Tier Certifications Propel Market for High-Capacity, Redundant Generators

Growth in Edge Computing Expands Market for Compact and Distributed Generator Solutions in Smaller Data Centers

Shift Towards Sustainable Data Centers Drives Demand for Natural Gas and Bi-Fuel Generators

Advances in Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Reduction in Generators Support Compliance with Environmental Regulations

Increasing Focus on Cost Optimization Spurs Adoption of Generators with Load Management and Fuel Optimization Features

Demand for Hybrid Power Solutions Integrating Generators with Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Expands Market

Increasing Deployment of Hyperscale Data Centers Drives Demand for Large-Scale Generators with High Output Capacity

Growth in Modular Data Centers Boosts Demand for Scalable, Containerized Generator Solutions

Adoption of IoT and Remote Monitoring in Generators Improves Maintenance Efficiency and Predictive Capabilities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Data Center Generators market report include

Aggreko plc

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc

Deutz AG

Euro-Diesel

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Hitec Power Protection

HITZINGER GmbH

Inmesol S.L.U.

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Onis Visa

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Piller Group GmbH

Pramac

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zo2s2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment