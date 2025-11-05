Harvey Global Advisory Launches to Drive Growth and Transformation Across Travel, Hospitality, and Technology

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran aviation and travel executive Dave Harvey today announced the launch of Harvey Global Advisory (HGA), a consultancy focused on helping organizations across the travel, hospitality, and technology sectors accelerate growth, optimize commercial performance, and lead through transformation.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Harvey Global Advisory brings together deep industry expertise with modern digital, data, and AI-driven capabilities. The firm serves airlines, hospitality brands, travel technology companies, and related service providers seeking to scale efficiently and sustainably in an evolving global marketplace.

“At Harvey Global Advisory, we’re bringing together decades of experience across airlines, hospitality, and travel technology to help partners reimagine what’s possible in customer engagement, distribution, and performance,” said Dave Harvey, Founder and Principal.

“Travel and hospitality are at an inflection point. We exist to bridge traditional industry expertise with new digital, data, and AI-driven capabilities, driving meaningful transformation with measurable results. This industry has shaped my entire career, and now it's about helping others grow within it,” he added.

Harvey, a former Chief Commercial Officer at Wheels Up and longtime Southwest Airlines executive, has been recognized four times by Business Travel News as one of the 25 Most Influential People in Business Travel.





Through Harvey Global Advisory, he is leveraging this experience to advise leadership teams, boards, and investors on strategies that strengthen revenue, distribution, and organizational effectiveness.

The firm’s core service areas include commercial strategy & performance, sales design and effectiveness, distribution and payment innovation, travel program optimization, AI & automation, and digital & capability transformation.

Harvey Global Advisory also partners with leading technology providers and digital transformation specialists to deliver end-to-end capability enhancement.

About Harvey Global Advisory

Harvey Global Advisory (HGA) is a strategic advisory firm focused on helping travel, hospitality, and technology organizations achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence. Founded by aviation and travel industry leader Dave Harvey, HGA combines commercial expertise, leadership insight, and digital capability to deliver actionable results that drive transformation. The firm is based in Dallas, Texas, serving clients across North America and globally.

