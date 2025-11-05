SKYX Announces it will be Launching a New AI Driven Software for its E-commerce Platform of 60 Websites Expected to Increase its Conversion Rate and Sales by 30%

SKYX Positions to Advance its Market Penetration with the AI Native E-Commerce Platform Designed to Elevate B2B and B2C Experiences Through its Innovative and Smart Product Line

MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart and safe as the new standard, today announced it will be launching a new AI driven software for its e-commerce platform of 60 websites for lighting, home décor, and smart technologies. When fully integrated the new AI native driven software is expected to increase website conversion rates and sales by 30%.

As SKYX continues to grow its builder segment through direct sales channels, it intends to utilize the advantages of the new AI driven software platform to enhance and support its builder and pro segments. The software is expected to grow both B2B and B2C segments including SKYX’s advanced and smart home technologies.

SKYX’s E-commerce platform Belami, is led by CEO, Huey Long, and Executive Chairman, Todd Johnson.

Long, formerly Director of Amazon E-Commerce, Senior Vice President of Walmart, and Executive Vice President at Ashley Furniture, spearheaded the development of Amazon Basics, the company’s first private brand initiative. He has also served as Senior Vice President at Walmart Stores Inc., and Executive Vice President at Ashley Furniture.

Huey Long, CEO of Belami, said; “The next decade of retail growth will be driven by eCommerce and AI-powered innovation. By unifying our platform and data architecture, we can significantly accelerate revenue across more than 60 high-intent specialty sites and marketplaces while expanding into new B2B and professional segments. This new unified AI native software platform positions us to capture more share in large, fragmented home improvement markets — and to deliver measurable value for customers, vendors, and shareholders.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; “This new AI-powered software reflects SKYX’s commitment to continuous innovation and growth. We are leveraging AI to maximize efficiency, scale our e-commerce operations, and create an intelligent ecosystem that supports our vision of making smart and safe living the global standard.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

