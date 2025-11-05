Where the Grass Was Greener — IFCO Systems Winning the Best Island Booth at GFPS 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When vision meets craftsmanship, something memorable happens. At The Global Produce & Floral Show 2025, our partnership with IFCO Systems earned the Best Island Booth - Business Solutions award - recognition for a space that brought sustainability to life through design and detail.

Designed and built by Exponents, the 20’x 20’ island booth was more than a exhibit; it was a living expression of IFCO’s circular economy mission. Inspired by the warmth and camaraderie of a Biergarten, the booth invited visitors to pause, connect, and experience sustainability in motion.

Every element was intentional. Natural materials, soft greenery, and rustic textures echoed themes of growth, regeneration, and authenticity — the essence of IFCO’s brand. Interactive storytelling walls visualized the Smart Cycle model, while open seating zones encouraged genuine conversations about innovation done responsibly.

The result: a space where sustainability wasn’t a backdrop, but the lead character — shaping every surface, every story, every exchange.

“Thank you to everyone on the team who helped bring our vision to life! We couldn’t have done it without you,” said the IFCO Systems team. “Thank you on behalf of our entire organization!”

For Exponents, the recognition reaffirms what drives their work — turning brand purpose into immersive spatial storytelling.

“Awards like this remind us that great design isn’t only about what you see; it’s about what you feel,” said Aashu Kedia, Account Manager at Exponents. “We’re proud to have helped IFCO turn sustainability into a sensory experience that is truly connected with their visitors.”

And as the applause fades, one thing remains clear — the story of a partnership rooted in shared values, and a space where the grass was, indeed, greener.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28a12c49-64b5-4d26-99d9-1c5ff34cf4d3