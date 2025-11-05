Lessing's Hospitality Group Launches Lessing's Loyalty

Long Island, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessing’s Hospitality Group is excited to announce the launch of Lessing’s Loyalty, a new, free rewards program that gives diners benefits and surprises each time they visit any of the company’s participating 13 restaurants. With an emphasis on delighting guests and deepening relationships, Lessing’s Loyalty offers tiers, perks, mystery boxes, mini games, exclusive experiences, and more.

Dining With Lessing’s Has Never Felt This Rewarding

Members of Lessing’s Loyalty earn rewards as they dine -- accumulating points toward exciting perks, unlocking exclusive offers tailored just for them, and receiving specialty mystery boxes filled with surprise savings and treats. The program turns every meal into an opportunity to enjoy something extra.

Key benefits include:

A complimentary birthday dessert

Priority access to holiday reservations

Invitations to chef’s tastings and seasonal events

and seasonal events Transparent tracking of perks, offers, and expiration dates directly in the app

Earn Across Our 13 Participating Lessing’s Locations

What sets Lessing’s Loyalty apart is its unification: your membership goes where you go. Whether you’re dining in New York or Florida, your rewards follow you. The program is active at 13 participating Lessing’s restaurants, including:

In New York : Bayberry, Finnegan’s, Goldy’s Gems, Library Café, Mirabelle Tavern, Post Office Café, Sandbar, The View, and Hatch Brunch

: Bayberry, Finnegan’s, Goldy’s Gems, Library Café, Mirabelle Tavern, Post Office Café, Sandbar, The View, and Hatch Brunch In Florida: The Beacon, Topside at The Beacon, Lucky Shuck, and Hatch Brunch

Easy to Join — Start Earning Immediately

Signing up is free and simple. Prospective members can download the Lessing’s Loyalty app (iOS or Android) or register online at loyalty.lessings.com. Once enrolled, diners begin earning perks the next time they dine at any Lessing’s restaurant.

All perks, offers, dining history, and mystery boxes are managed in-app, giving members a centralized and intuitive experience.

“We believe that dining is more than the plate in front of you — it’s the connection, the experience, the memory,” said Lawrence Lessing, COO. “With Lessing’s Loyalty, we want to reward our guests not just for visiting once, but for being part of our family community over time.”

Join Us Today

Lessing’s Hospitality Group invites all its guests — new and returning — to enroll in Lessing’s Loyalty and begin enjoying more from every meal. To learn more or sign up, visit loyalty.lessings.com or download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Lessing’s Hospitality Group, established in 1890, is a family-owned company with a legacy of excellence in restaurants, catering venues, and food service operations across the Northeast and South Florida. With 135 years of history, Lessing’s continues to bring innovation, quality, and heartfelt hospitality to every guest experience.

Contact Info



Nicole Castillo

nicole@wordhampton.com

+1 631-329-0050

Attachment