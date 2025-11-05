EU and UK Competition Law for the Pharmaceutical Industry Online Training Course: Uses Case Studies and Real-world Examples to Address How Compliance Works in Practice (Feb 27, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Law for the Pharmaceutical Industry Training Course (Feb 27, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive course is designed to equip professionals in the pharmaceutical sector with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of competition law. It will cover the full spectrum of competition law from cooperation with competitors, to abusive life-cycle management, disparagement and the use of IP, to trends in public and private enforcement.
The expert speakers focus on the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law in the EU and UK that apply to the pharmaceutical industry. This is an interactive session that uses case studies and real-world examples from industry to address how compliance works in practice.
By addressing critical legal and operational challenges, participants will gain a clear and pragmatic understanding of how competition law impacts the pharmaceutical supply chain and how this translates to making commercial decisions in their day-to-day activities.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the role of competition law in the entire pharmaceutical supply chain
- Update your knowledge on relevant competition law for the pharma industry
- Learn about horizontal and vertical co-operation
- Explore portfolio management and dealing with next generation products
- Get to grips with quota systems and export bans
- Gain insights into how to be prepared for public enforcement and dawn raids
- Familiarise yourself with key developments in damages directives, class actions and litigation funding
Who Should Attend:
- In-house lawyers
- Compliance managers and regulatory affairs specialists
- Commercial and contracts managers
- R&D managers
- Procurement and supply chain personnel
- Business development managers
- Heads of legal departments and legal advisers
- Patent, IP, trade mark and licensing counsel
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and legal landscape
- Pharmaceutical supply chain & role of competition law
- Competition law: relevant legislation for the pharmaceutical industry
- Anticompetitive agreements
- Abuse of dominance
- Mergers
- Where to find help
Horizontal and vertical cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry
- Commercial agreements
- Distribution agreements
- Co-promotion and co-commercialisation
- R&D
- IP related agreements and licensing
- Technology transfer
- Industry associations and working groups
Unilateral conduct
- Life-cycle/portfolio management - dealing with next generation products
- Quota systems and export bans
- Pricing: rebates, discounts and excessive pricing
- Parallel trade
- Disparagement - what can you say about your competitors?
- IP-related abusive conduct
Case studies
Enforcement of competition law
- Public enforcement
- Dawn raid preparedness
- Leniency
- Continued regulatory focus on the pharmaceutical industry
- Private enforcement
- Key developments: Damages Directive/Class Actions/Litigation Funding
- Damages claims against pharmaceutical companies
- Case studies
Speakers:
Niels Ersbøll
Partner
Arnold & Porter LLP
Niels Ersbøll, Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP, advises clients on EU competition law in relation to cartels and restrictive practices, merger control, abuse of dominance, and State aid. He is currently involved in several pending EU cartel investigations. He advises on merger control investigations by the European Commission and competition authorities worldwide for clients such as General Electric, Boston Scientific, Pfizer, and Sanyo.
Where investigations (mergers or cartels) are run by several authorities in parallel, he assists with overall strategy and coordination. Niels also has significant experience helping clients with designing and implementing compliance measures and conducting internal investigations and audits.
