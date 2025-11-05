Some science and research investments protected, no core investments for colleges and universities in Budget 2025

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a funding crisis at Canada’s colleges and universities results in hundreds of program suspensions, campus closures, and over 13,000 academic jobs lost, the federal government failed to make needed investments in colleges and universities, says the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT).

“The federal government recognizes the importance of research to a strong Canada, but it needs to work with the provinces to ensure adequate funding for public universities and colleges,” said David Robinson, executive director of CAUT.

In its pre-budget submission, CAUT recommended the federal government deliver on its commitments to science and research, and work with the provinces and territories to develop and fund a plan to address the urgent need for predictable, stable funding.

Investments in research made in last year’s budget were protected. Additionally, $1.7 billion was invested in an “International Talent Attraction Strategy and Action Plan” for the recruitment of “exceptional” international researchers to Canadian universities and other supports.

“Academic staff in Canada have a long tradition of welcoming international research colleagues,” said Robinson. “But they are being welcomed to a system that is facing a funding crisis, where existing researchers are struggling and jobs are being lost.”

Budget highlights for post-secondary education:

Granting agencies (SSHRC, NSERC, CIHR) base funding reduced by 2% with few details specified Budget 2024 funding commitments for research maintained

$1 billion over 13 years to the granting councils for international researcher recruitment

$17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects in housing, healthcare, and colleges and universities Provinces must cost-match federal funding Specific infrastructure funding announced for the Toronto Metropolitan University medical school and Inuit Nunangat University

Extension of the maximum $4,200 Canada Student Grant to the end of 2025-26 and excluding grant eligibility for students enrolled in private for-profit educational institutions

Projecting new international student study permits to drop to 155,000

