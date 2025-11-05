Hampden-Sydney Receives Transformative Investment from Rob And Cindy Citrone to Establish the Citrone Scholars Program

Hampden-Sydney, VA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampden-Sydney College is excited to announce an investment of over $50 million from Rob and Cindy Citrone to establish the Citrone Scholars Program, which will award four-year, full-tuition merit scholarships to talented prospective students. This extraordinary gift marks the largest single contribution to the College in its 250-year history. Already among Hampden-Sydney’s most generous benefactors, the Citrones join Endeavour Legacy Foundation and the Pauley Family Foundation in making transformational investments in America’s premier college for men and its timeless mission of forming good men and good citizens in an atmosphere of sound learning.

The Citrone Scholars Program will build on Hampden-Sydney’s robust portfolio of merit and need-based aid, to attract and educate even more young men of intellect, character, and purpose. The College already offers generous scholarships for highly talented students, Eagle Scouts, and Boys State participants. “Rob and Cindy’s investment bolsters the College’s ability to attract even more of the most talented young men to Hampden-Sydney, where they will benefit from, and contribute to, the College’s distinctive educational experience,” says Dr. Larry Stimpert, Hampden-Sydney’s president.

Reflecting on the personal experiences and values that continue to shape their philanthropy, Rob shared how Hampden-Sydney played a pivotal role in his own life and why giving back to the College holds such deep meaning for him:

“Hampden-Sydney shaped the foundation of who I am—as a thinker, a leader, and a person. The education I received here didn’t just prepare me for a career—it prepared me for life. This College gave me the tools, the discipline, and the values that have guided me in every chapter since. Cindy and I believe deeply in Hampden-Sydney’s mission to form good men and good citizens, and we’re honored to help provide that same opportunity to the next generation. Character, leadership, and commitment to others have always defined a Hampden-Sydney graduate. The Citrone Scholars Program ensures that future generations of talented young men will carry those values forward—with the education, support, and opportunity to lead lives of purpose and impact.”

A proud Hampden-Sydney alumnus and valedictorian of the class of 1987, Rob Citrone graduated summa cum laude with a degree in economics and mathematics before earning his M.B.A. at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. A visionary investor and founder of Discovery Capital Management, Rob has built a distinguished career as one of the nation’s leading hedge fund managers.

“Over many years, the Citrones’ investments in the College’s educational program have provided scholarship funding, supported student research, and helped the College launch new academic and co-curricular initiatives,” said President Stimpert. In 2020, they provided $6 million to launch Compass, the College’s signature initiative that connects classroom learning with real-world experience. This program guarantees every student a funded internship, research project, or study abroad opportunity.

Rob currently serves on Hampden-Sydney’s Board of Trustees, and Cindy previously served as a trustee and remains an active member of the College’s James Madison Society. Through their C33 Foundation, Rob and Cindy Citrone support a wide range of philanthropic initiatives that reflect their deep commitment to improving lives both in Pittsburgh and beyond. The foundation’s efforts span local community engagement as well as national and global impact, with a focus on advancing education, supporting cancer research, and promoting mental wellness. In Pittsburgh, the Citrones have championed partnerships that bring together schools, hospitals, and sports organizations to strengthen the community. At the same time, their broader philanthropic vision seeks to create lasting change across key societal issues—empowering individuals, expanding access to opportunity, and fostering resilience and well-being across generations.

Hampden-Sydney is nationally recognized for its Top 10 Career Center and an alumni network ranked number 2 in the nation for its support of current students. Hampden-Sydney students also benefit from the mentorship and advising of outstanding faculty members and from the leadership development opportunities offered by the Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest and the Flemming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“The Citrones’ latest investment comes in a year when Hampden-Sydney is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding and the College’s remarkable legacy of forming good men and good citizens—the kind of leaders our world needs. It puts additional momentum behind the College and ensures that Hampden-Sydney will enter its second quarter-millennium from a position of unprecedented strength,” said Stimpert.