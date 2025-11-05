FDA Regulation for Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drug Products Webinar: Explore Key Aspects Such As Regulatory Frameworks, Approval Processes, Labeling Requirements, and Compliance Considerations

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Regulation for Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drug Products (Aug 22, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 90-minute webinar provides a comprehensive overview of the FDA's regulation of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs, covering key aspects such as regulatory frameworks, approval processes, labeling requirements, and compliance considerations.

Participants will gain a clear understanding of the regulatory requirements governing OTC drugs, including the OTC Monograph System, labeling guidelines, and compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The webinar will explore the differences between OTC Monograph submissions and New Drug Applications (NDA), as well as the timeline and requirements for OTC drug approval.



Additionally, participants will learn about important considerations for OTC drug development, including nonclinical and clinical studies, establishing product safety and efficacy profiles, and ensuring clear and accurate communication with consumers through labeling and marketing. Compliance and enforcement aspects, including FDA inspections and common compliance issues, will also be discussed. By attending this webinar, participants will gain practical insights and strategies to navigate the regulatory landscape effectively and ensure compliance with FDA regulations for OTC drug products.



This training is ideal for professionals in regulatory affairs, product development, quality assurance, clinical research, legal, and marketing roles within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries who seek to enhance their understanding of FDA regulations for OTC drugs and ensure successful market entry and compliance with regulatory requirements.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Research and Development Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Operations Departments

Production Departments

Labeling Experts

Marketing Departments

Compliance Departments

Clinical Affairs Departments

Product Development Teams

Key Topics Covered:



Regulatory Framework for OTC Drugs

Overview of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)

FDA's OTC Drug Monograph System

Labeling requirements for OTC drugs

Compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

OTC Drug Approval Process

Differences between OTC Monograph submissions and New Drug Applications (NDA)

Timeline and requirements for OTC drug approval

Post-market surveillance and reporting obligations

Key Considerations for OTC Drug Development

Active ingredients and OTC monographs

OTC drug categories and therapeutic classes

Nonclinical and clinical studies requirements

Establishing product safety and efficacy profiles

Labeling and Marketing Requirements

OTC drug labeling guidelines

Drug Facts Label format and content

Compliance with advertising and promotional materials

Ensuring clear and accurate communication with consumers

Compliance and Enforcement

FDA inspections and audits of OTC drug manufacturers

Common compliance issues and enforcement actions

Strategies for maintaining compliance with FDA regulations

Resources and Support for OTC Drug Manufacturers

FDA guidance documents and resources

Industry associations and collaborative initiatives

Training and educational opportunities for OTC drug professionals

Speaker



Meredith Crabtree has over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, ranging from Blood, Plasma, Tissue, Laboratory, Pharma, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Supplements, and Animal Health. This includes manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution operations. Meredith is the owner of MLKC Consulting is s a Quality Consultant specializing in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings.



