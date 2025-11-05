Ambio Life Sciences Launches Europe’s First Physician-Led Ibogaine Clinic

With the opening of its new clinic on Malta’s scenic Mellieha Bay, Ambio becomes the only transcontinental ibogaine provider in the world

The clinic responds to high global demand for safe ibogaine treatment with added capacity

Ambio Malta offers an accessible and serene geographic access point for treatment

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambio Life Sciences, the global leader in integrative ibogaine treatment, today announced the opening of its newest clinic in Malta – making it the only transcontinental ibogaine provider in the world. Located on the northern coast of the Mediterranean island’s scenic Mellieha Bay, the luxurious facility marks Ambio’s first European expansion and the opening of the first physician-led ibogaine clinic on the continent.





Operated by Dr. Amir Chalaby and Dr. Emily Biesmans, Ambio Malta introduces a new standard of ibogaine care in Europe, where no physician-run clinics currently operate. Responding to rising international demand for safe ibogaine treatment, the Malta clinic expands the company’s capacity while maintaining its signature, gold-standard level of clinical oversight and therapeutic support. The site will operate year-round, with weekly programs beginning in January 2026.

“Our expansion to Europe is a natural evolution of Ambio’s mission,” said Ambio CEO & Co-Founder Jonathan Dickinson. “We’re making safe ibogaine treatment more accessible around the world without compromising the quality of care that is the bedrock of the Ambio experience.”

The clinic offers Ambio’s five-day Foundational Program, focused on mental health challenges, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and personal optimization. Patients are monitored 24/7 by a full-time medical team, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, with comprehensive screening, preparation, and integration support.

Overlooking the sea, the culturally rich Mediterranean atmosphere offers private accommodations, chef-prepared meals, and somatic therapies such as massage, breathwork, and contrast therapy – all designed to support rest, recovery, and a deeply internal therapeutic process.

Malta provides an accessible geographic access point for European, Canadian, and Eastern Seaboard clients seeking medically supervised treatment, with no requirement to travel through the U.S. or Mexico. The island is reachable by direct flights from major hubs including London, Frankfurt, and New York, with new non-stop service from JFK beginning in June 2026.

New Clinical Applications for Ibogaine

A powerful plant medicine commonly derived from the root bark of the west African Tabernanthe iboga shrub, emerging research and mounting clinical evidence suggests ibogaine could play a role in neuroregeneration and relief from complex conditions, mental health challenges, and addiction. In 2024, a groundbreaking Stanford-affiliated study carried out at Ambio Life Sciences revealed that a single ibogaine treatment can alleviate the functional and neuropsychiatric symptoms of traumatic brain injury (TBI) – something no other drug can do.

Annually, 2.5-million people in Europe suffer from TBI, while another 46% of Europeans experience an emotional or psychosocial problem.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented suffering from conditions for which there are few effective treatments,” Dr. Chalaby said. “Ibogaine represents new hope and a new alternative for these people, for whom traditional treatments are not effective. We are humbled and heartened to be the first providers offering the gold standard of ibogaine care in Europe.”

Recently, Ambio’s psychedelic clinic was featured in the documentary In Waves and War, released earlier this month on Netflix. The film follows three retired U.S. Navy SEALS who take ibogaine to treat traumatic brain injuries sustained in combat, and explores the pioneering research conducted by Stanford University.

Ibogaine Centers of Excellence

Ibogaine treatment requires strict medical oversight, screening, and careful delivery protocols. Expert clinical supervision is essential to ensure patients can take ibogaine safely.

“Having physicians at the head of operations is something that will provide a new level of confidence and better outcomes for people seeking psychedelic treatment in Europe,” said Ambio Life Sciences Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer José Inzunza.

Currently, Ambio operates five flagship clinics in Mexico’s Baja California region, focused on addiction detoxification, neuroregenerative care for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, mental health challenges, brain injury, and other complex conditions. Since opening in 2021, Ambio has served over 3,000 patients.

Bookings are now open for Ambio Malta for clinical programs through 2026. To apply for treatment, visit https://ambio.life/.





About Ambio Life Sciences



Ambio Life Sciences is the global leader in integrative ibogaine treatment, setting a new benchmark for clinical quality, patient safety, and therapeutic innovation. With over 50 years of combined experience, Ambio’s founding team brings together unmatched expertise in medical protocols, research leadership, and ethical ibogaine care. Operating world-class clinics in Mexico and Malta, Ambio delivers medically supervised programs for addiction, traumatic brain injury, psychological trauma, chronic pain, and neurodegenerative conditions. The company also works with high-performance individuals – including special operations veterans, elite athletes, and creative professionals seeking sustainable personal optimization. Driven by science and grounded in deep clinical experience, Ambio is advancing a new paradigm in mental health and recovery, one that empowers individuals to reclaim agency and lead more adaptive, meaningful lives.

