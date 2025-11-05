Tech Alley NYC Announces Exclusive Startup Investment Dinner at Brasserie Saint Marc — November 6, 2025

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Alley NYC, the city’s fastest-growing startup and innovation community, founded by Nhi Kim Do and Edward Leybovich, will host an exclusive Startup Investment Dinner on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Brasserie Saint Marc (136 Second Avenue, East Village, NYC).





Nhi Kim Do and Edward Leybovich Photographed by Alyssa Lester

The invitation-only evening will spotlight six exhibitors and twelve startup companies from the AiB (Kim Bossible Business Accelerator)—collectively expecting to raise $30 million in early-stage funding. Set within a refined garden-dinner atmosphere, founders will present directly to an audience of 30+ Angels, VCs, Family Offices, and private investors eager to champion the next generation of technology and innovation.

“As founders, we’ve seen firsthand how many brilliant ideas never reach their full potential simply because they lack access — to capital, to networks, to visibility,” said Nhi Kim Do, Founder and CEO of Tech Alley NYC. “Our mission is to change that. New York has always been the beating heart of innovation, and Tech Alley exists to connect visionaries with the people and resources that can help them scale their impact.”

Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Edward Leybovich added, “We built Tech Alley NYC to accelerate connections that matter — the ones that move ideas into action and relationships into opportunity. This city never stops reinventing itself, and neither should innovation. By bringing investors, technologists, and creatives together in one space, we’re creating a truly collaborative ecosystem.

As part of Tech Alley NYC’s growing event series, the November 6th dinner marks the next step in establishing a consistent platform where technology, creativity, and capital converge. The series aims to cultivate lasting relationships between entrepreneurs and investors through curated, high-impact experiences that drive real results. Additional details on the after-party and special programming will be announced soon.

About Tech Alley NYC

Founded by Nhi Kim Do and Edward Leybovich, Tech Alley NYC is redefining the city’s innovation ecosystem through a dynamic series of curated events designed to bridge opportunity and capital. From intimate investment dinners to large-scale summits, Tech Alley NYC brings together founders, technologists, creators, and investors to foster collaboration and growth — embodying the ethos, “Where Innovation Never Sleeps.”

Paying homage to Silicon Alley, re-imagined for today’s startup generation — one defined by creativity, inclusivity, and relentless ambition.

Among the featured innovators at the upcoming event is Digital Legacy AI, the world’s first intelligent legacy companion platform that curates, protects, and transfers life’s memories, data, and assets to loved ones. With exclusive access to the U.S. Limited Access Death Master File (LADMF), the company has raised $1.25 million toward a $25 million valuation, positioning itself to revolutionize a trillion-dollar estate and wealth-transfer industry.

Supported by strategic partners including Glimpse Labs Corp., Tech Alley NYC is emerging as the #1 Startup Investment Event by NYU, setting a new benchmark for how innovation, capital, and community intersect in New York’s ever-evolving tech landscape.

Founders

Nhi Kim Do — Founder & CEO

A visionary entrepreneur and media strategist, Nhi Kim Do brings over a decade of leadership across technology, marketing, and venture development to build New York’s most dynamic startup-investment community.

Edward Leybovich — Founder & Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO)

An accomplished investor and connector, Edward Leybovich leverages his expertise across startups, real estate, and venture networks to drive strategic growth and partnerships within the Tech Alley NYC ecosystem.

Press Contact

Mandie Erickson

Seventh House PR

646.479.0777

Mandie@showroomseven.com

https://techalleynyc.com