Syncfusion® Sponsors .NET Conf 2025, Showcasing Open-Source and Premium .NET MAUI Controls

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced its sponsorship of .NET Conf 2025, the free, global, virtual conference taking place November 11–13. The event brings the .NET community together to celebrate and learn about the newest developments in .NET 10, Visual Studio 2026, open-source contributions, and developer tools.

“At Syncfusion, we believe the most vibrant developer ecosystems grow through collaboration, learning, and real contributions,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We have supported .NET Conf for many years, and we are excited to connect with the community again this year to share what we have learned, to listen, and to help developers build faster with .NET MAUI.”

Throughout .NET Conf 2025, Syncfusion will guide developers from concept to production. In “Architecting an AI-Powered Sales Dashboard with .NET MAUI and Azure OpenAI,” Senior Product Manager Shriram Sankaran will demonstrate practical patterns for building a polished MAUI app. The team will also showcase the free, MIT-licensed Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI, alongside the Essential Studio® UI Edition for .NET MAUI, which has 95+ premium controls for teams that need enterprise-grade components and support. Additionally, event attendees can enter to win sponsor swag bags, including high-value software licenses, learning materials, and gift cards.

Syncfusion's collaboration with Microsoft helps developers build modern, cross-platform applications. Beyond products, the company invests in the health of the .NET MAUI ecosystem through code contributions, issue triage, and improvements that benefit the broader community.

Register for .NET Conf 2025 at dotnetconf.net and learn more about Syncfusion’s .NET MAUI offerings at https://www.syncfusion.com/maui-controls, including the free open-source Toolkit and the premium Essential Studio UI Edition for .NET MAUI.



About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

