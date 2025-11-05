BexBack Announces Double Deposit Bonus, No KYC Policy, and 2 Powerful Tools to Empower Crypto Futures Traders

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack, one of the fastest-growing global crypto derivatives exchanges, has launched a 100% Double Deposit Bonus campaign and two key trading tools designed to help users trade crypto futures more effectively and with greater flexibility.

Since its inception, BexBack has been dedicated to providing a secure, efficient, and transparent futures trading environment, enabling traders worldwide to maximize profits while maintaining full control of their privacy — with no KYC required.

Two Core Features

100% Deposit Bonus: Boost Your Margin, Maximize Your Opportunity

To welcome new users and reward existing ones, BexBack now offers a 100% Double Deposit Bonus.

By making a one-time deposit of at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT, traders become eligible to receive an equal bonus amount, which can be claimed manually on the event page after the deposit is completed.

The bonus cannot be withdrawn directly but can be used as margin to:

Open larger trading positions



Reduce liquidation risk



Earn higher potential profits in volatile markets



Profits generated using the bonus are fully withdrawable.

No KYC: Trade Privately and Securely

With no identity verification required, BexBack ensures that traders maintain full privacy and can start trading within minutes.

All user data and assets are protected through advanced encryption, cold wallet fund storage, and multi-layer risk management systems to safeguard every transaction.

Two Essential Trading Tools

100x Leverage: Amplify Market Exposure

BexBack provides up to 100x leverage on major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and ADA, empowering traders to make the most of every market move.

Whether prices rise or fall, users can open both long and short positions with zero slippage and ultra-fast execution.

Demo Account: Learn, Test, and Improve

For new and experienced traders alike, BexBack offers a replenishable demo account, allowing users to practice strategies and test trading tools in real market conditions — without financial risk.

New User Welcome Plan: Double Your First Deposit

All new users who deposit ≥0.001 BTC or ≥100 USDT can manually claim a 100% bonus on the activity page within 24 hours of completing their deposit.

With doubled capital, traders can open larger positions and gain stronger resistance against market volatility — the ideal start to a confident futures journey.

About BexBack

BexBack is a Singapore-based global crypto derivatives exchange that offers perpetual futures trading with up to 100x leverage, no KYC registration, and a zero-slippage trading engine.

The platform supports 50+ major cryptocurrencies, provides 24/7 multilingual support, fast deposits and withdrawals, and high-level fund protection through cold storage and SSL encryption.

Today, BexBack has earned the trust of over 500,000 users across 200+ countries and regions, continuing to expand its presence as one of the most dynamic and reliable platforms in the crypto futures market.

Start Trading Today

Join BexBack today to claim your 100% Double Deposit Bonus, experience 100x leverage trading, and enjoy secure, No KYC freedom — all in one simple and powerful crypto futures platform.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

