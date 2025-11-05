Kite Hill Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill , the award-winning integrated communications agency, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill. “At Kite Hill, we believe meaningful growth starts with authentic storytelling and trusted collaboration. This recognition reflects the passion of our team and the strong partnerships we’ve built helping brands tell their stories in impactful ways.”

Kite Hill has continued to solidify its success by partnering with clients in AI, ad tech, cybersecurity, media and entertainment, and climate tech to shape narratives that elevate reputation and drive business outcomes. Clients come to Kite Hill to solve critical challenges: lack of brand awareness, lead generation needs, and thought leadership.

Known for its integrated approach that combines strategic earned and paid media, digital experiences, personal branding, and B2B influencer support, Kite Hill delivers on client programs that enhance awareness and cement positioning. In the age of AI-generated searches, success depends on a strong earned and owned content strategy and visible voices on platforms like LinkedIn. Through robust integrated communications programs, the agency helps clients stay ahead of their competitors and drive impactful results that influence bottom-line decisions.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

Frequently Asked Questions

What industries does Kite Hill work in? Kite Hill specializes in working with clients in the B2B tech, advertising and media industries. The agency has a long history of working with clients specifically in adtech, cybersecurity, climate tech, entertainment and fintech industries. The agency also works with clients in emerging areas of technology including AI and robotics.



About Kite Hill

Kite Hill is an award-winning integrated communications agency partnering with B2B and tech businesses to engage audiences, build brand reputation, and drive growth. We collaborate with innovative brands, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering effective messaging through brand strategy, meaningful content, media relations, and events. Our services include digital experiences, personal branding, strategic paid media, and specialized B2B influencer support.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .