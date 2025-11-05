Data Integrity in GMP and GCP Training Webinar: Compliance with FDA, EMA, and MHRA Requirements

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Integrity in GMP and GCP: Compliance with FDA, EMA, and MHRA Requirements (Oct 7, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data integrity is a fundamental requirement in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) environments, ensuring the reliability, accuracy, and security of data throughout the product lifecycle.

Regulatory agencies such as the FDA, EMA, and MHRA have intensified their focus on data integrity compliance, issuing guidance and enforcement actions against companies that fail to maintain trustworthy records. With the increasing use of electronic data systems and automation, organizations must implement robust controls to prevent data manipulation, unauthorized access, and compliance failures. This training provides participants with a thorough understanding of global regulatory expectations, practical strategies for maintaining data integrity, and insights into industry best practices to mitigate compliance risks.



This webinar, Data Integrity in GMP and GCP: Compliance with FDA, EMA, and MHRA Requirements, provides a comprehensive overview of data integrity principles, regulatory expectations, and compliance strategies in pharmaceutical and clinical environments. Participants will gain insights into the ALCOA+ framework, common data integrity risks, and best practices for ensuring reliable, accurate, and secure data.

The session will cover key regulatory guidelines from the FDA, EMA, and MHRA, with a focus on electronic vs. paper-based data controls, audit readiness, and lessons learned from real-world enforcement actions. Attendees will leave with practical strategies to strengthen data governance, prevent compliance violations, and maintain trust in regulated data processes.



Why You Should Attend:

Understand FDA, EMA, and MHRA expectations for data integrity

Identify and mitigate common compliance risks

Strengthen ALCOA+ knowledge and implementation

Develop SOPs and governance systems to support data reliability

Gain real-world insights from regulatory enforcement case studies

Be inspection-ready with best practices in documentation and oversight

Who Should Attend:

Quality Departments

Production Departments

Compliance Departments

Engineering Departments

R & D Departments

IT Departments

Management - essentially everyone in the organization who is tasked with creating or reviewing procedures

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Welcome and Speaker Introduction

Brief introduction of the speaker and expertise

Overview of the session objectives

Importance of Data Integrity in GMP and GCP

Definition of data integrity

Why it is critical in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Impact of data integrity failures on product safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance

Regulatory Framework Overview

Key global regulatory agencies:

FDA (21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity and Compliance with CGMP Guidance)

EMA (EudraLex Volume 4, Annex 11 & Annex 15)

MHRA (Guidance on GxP Data Integrity)

Comparison of expectations across agencies

Core Principles of Data Integrity

The ALCOA+ Principles

Attributable, Legible, Contemporaneous, Original, Accurate

+ (Complete, Consistent, Enduring, Available)

Data Integrity Risks and Challenges

Common data integrity failures in GMP and GCP environments

Case studies of regulatory actions due to data integrity violations

Factors contributing to poor data integrity (human errors, lack of controls, system vulnerabilities)

Compliance Strategies and Best Practices

Policies and Procedures for Ensuring Data Integrity

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training requirements

Roles and responsibilities in maintaining data integrity

Electronic vs. Paper-Based Data Integrity Controls

21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements for electronic records and signatures

Secure and validated systems for electronic data capture

Data backup, audit trails, and access controls

Data Governance and Quality Systems

Implementing robust data governance frameworks

Data review processes and oversight mechanisms

Regulatory Inspections and Audit Readiness

How regulatory agencies assess data integrity compliance

Preparing for inspections: documentation and corrective actions

Case Studies and Lessons Learned

Real-World Regulatory Findings and Lessons Learned

Examples of regulatory enforcement actions (FDA warning letters, MHRA/EMA findings)

Key takeaways from industry failures

Interactive Q&A Session

Open floor for participant questions

Addressing common concerns and challenges

Speaker



Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.



