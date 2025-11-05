Corrective Actions Preventive Actions (CAPA 101) Training Webinar: An Integral Part of a Robust Quality System in Both Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrective Actions Preventive Actions - CAPA 101 (Aug 14, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Corrective Actions/Preventive Actions are an integral part of a robust quality system in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing. The ability to be able to determine the root cause of a product or manufacturing issue and put effective corrections in place is critical to continued product quality. Understanding the process of root cause investigations and the appropriate corrective actions/preventive actions will help ensure continued product quality.



CAPA is a required part of both pharma and medical device quality systems. An understanding of the CAPA system and putting into place a robust process will help ensure quality products and smooth manufacturing.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Research and Development Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Key Topics Covered:

Gain an understanding of the CAPA process

Understand the need for CAPA

Discuss inputs into the CAPA process

How to put a good process in place

Speaker



Alan has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, both in basic research and in quality assurance. Alan spent 31 years at Abbott Laboratories. For the first 16 years as part of diagnostics R&D, he developed recombinant proteins used in diagnostics tests, received three US patents and published numerous papers and abstracts. Alan then transitioned to a quality assurance role where in both the Abbott Diagnostics and Abbott Molecular divisions, he was responsible for quality assurance for new product development, on-market product support and operations.



Alan's quality assurance experience extends from design control, change control, risk management, CAPA, process and test method validation and statistics. He has been lecturing on these topics worldwide for over 10 years.



Alan retired from Abbott in 2018 and now runs Design Quality Consultants, providing training, workshops and seminars in many areas of quality assurance. Alan received his BS degree in Microbiology from the University of Michigan and his MS degree in Molecular Biology and Immunochemistry from the University of Illinois.



