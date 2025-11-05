Aqua Security Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Its Next Phase of Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the market leader in cloud native security protecting more than 40% of the Fortune 100, today announced a planned leadership transition as the company continues its trajectory of growth and global expansion.

Co-founders Dror Davidoff and Amir Jerbi will step back from their day-to-day roles as chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively, and will continue to serve as strategic advisors to the company.

Mike Dube, formerly president and chief revenue officer, has been appointed CEO, and former Senior Vice President of Engineering Nir Makowski has been named chief product and technology officer.

Dube is a highly recognized leader with nearly three decades of industry experience, bringing deep relationships with enterprise decision-makers across North America. Prior to joining Aqua, Dube served as vice president, North America Strategic Sales at CrowdStrike, where he built and led a high-performing sales organization. Before that, he held senior sales leadership roles at Splunk, Cybereason and Check Point Software Technologies.

“After 10 years leading Aqua, I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved and confident in where the company is headed,” said Davidoff, founder of Aqua Security. “Mike has proven himself a strong, values-driven leader who understands our customers and our mission. This transition represents a natural next step for the company as it scales to meet accelerating global demand for AI and cloud-native security solutions.”

“It’s an honor to step into this role and continue building on the foundation that Dror and Amir created,” said Mike Dube, Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Security. “Aqua is uniquely positioned to help organizations secure their cloud-native applications at scale. My focus will be on deepening our customer partnerships, delivering an exceptional experience across our platform and strengthening our execution as one global team.”

Under its new leadership, Aqua Security will continue to advance its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), with a particular focus on runtime protection and response, and vulnerability management. This transition represents a natural next step for the company as it scales to meet accelerating global demand for securing customers’ highest-priority cloud applications.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security protects every cloud native application from code to cloud to prompt. As the pioneer in container security and vulnerability management, Aqua delivers full protection across the application lifecycle in real time. Our unified CNAPP combines agentless and agent-based controls with industry-leading runtime security for cloud, on-prem, hybrid, multi-cloud, VM and mainframe environments. The Aqua Platform provides best-in-class security agents and advanced contextual analysis to reduce noise and accelerate remediation. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel and secures more than 40% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at aquasec.com.

Media Contact:

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

aqua@lookleftmarketing.com