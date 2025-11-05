Piadina Romagnola PGI recognised in Brazil

BERLIN, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historic recognition for the national bread of Romagna: the INPI (Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property) has officially registered “Piadina Romagnola” as a Protected Geographical Indication. From today, there will be no more counterfeits for the product, which alone accounts for over 50% of the total value of the PDO/PGI bakery sector according to data from the Ismea/Qualivita 2024 Report.

‘This recognition,’ explains Alfio Biagini, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI, "represents an important safeguard for overseas consumers and a milestone for Italian exports. Last year, our piadina romagnola obtained collective trademark registration in Japan, but the Brazilian recognition represents a quantum leap for our product because it is the first foreign Protected Geographical Indication ever granted by the South American body, which until now had recognised 112 PGIs, all national, with the exception of piadina."

The promotion of Piadina Romagnola PGI does not stop at the recognition obtained in Japan and Brazil. The process of protecting and promoting the product continues in other countries, consolidating its position in Europe — with Germany at the forefront — where the Consortium has launched a comprehensive information and communication project co-financed by the European Union. While the goal abroad is to obtain formal recognition of the Protected Geographical Indication, the challenge in the European market is different and perhaps more subtle: to raise awareness, describe and explain Piadina Romagnola PGI so that consumers can fully understand its origin, tradition and cultural value.

Choose the European Friendship, as the project is called, aims to inform and promote Piadina Romagnola PGI among German consumers. Launched in 2023, the three-year programme included a series of communication activities aimed at both the general public and industry operators: trade fairs, workshops, B2B meetings, advertising in trade publications, influencer marketing and point-of-sale promotions. By the end of the project (28 February 2026), approximately 55 million consumers between the ages of 25 and 54 will have been reached.

Information regarding the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI

The Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI PGI was established to promote and enhance the reputation of Piadina Romagnola (also known as Piada Romagnola) and its variant, Piadina or Piada Romagnola alla Riminese (flatbread Rimini-style), as well as to enforce the regulations and reference text for the production of Piadina according to the traditional recipe. The consortium's efforts led to the recognition of the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) on 24 October 2014. The consortium currently comprises 12 companies of various sizes from the Romagna region, representing the artisanal production, industrial and kiosk sectors. The consortium acts as an intermediary and representative for these companies.

Funded by the European Union. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the funding authority can be held responsible for them.

