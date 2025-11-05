Dissolution Testing in Pharma Training Webinar: From Development to Regulatory Approval - Ensure Drug Bioavailability, Effectiveness, and Quality Control

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dissolution Testing in Pharma - From Development to Regulatory Approval" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dissolution testing is a critical performance test in pharmaceutical development, ensuring drug bioavailability, effectiveness, and quality control. Regulatory agencies like the FDA, USP, and ICH emphasize its importance in drug formulation, validation, and batch consistency.



This expert-led webinar will provide a comprehensive understanding of dissolution, covering scientific principles, apparatus selection, regulatory requirements, and method validation. Learn how to optimize dissolution testing to enhance drug performance, meet compliance standards, and prevent regulatory setbacks.



Why You Should Attend



Inconsistent or inadequate dissolution testing can lead to batch failures, regulatory warnings, and product recalls. Without a strong dissolution strategy, ensuring drug bioavailability, stability, and compliance becomes challenging.



By attending this webinar, you will:

Understand the science behind dissolution and its impact on drug bioavailability.

Learn regulatory expectations from FDA, USP < 711>, and ICH Q6A.

Master apparatus selection, calibration, and method validation techniques.

Gain insights into IVIVC (In Vitro-In Vivo Correlation) for predicting drug absorption.

Avoid common dissolution pitfalls that lead to FDA 483 findings.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Research and Development Departments

Analytical & Formulation Development

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Compliance Departments

Manufacturing Departments

CMC & Process Development Professionals

GMP Auditors & Lab Scientists

Key Topics Covered:

Fundamentals of Dissolution Testing - Definitions, scientific principles, and real-world applications

- Definitions, scientific principles, and real-world applications Regulatory Framework & Compliance - FDA, USP < 711>, ICH Q2(R2), and 21 CFR Part 211 dissolution guidelines

- FDA, USP < 711>, ICH Q2(R2), and 21 CFR Part 211 dissolution guidelines Dissolution Apparatus & Calibration - Overview of USP Apparatus 1-7, mechanical calibration, and Performance Verification Testing (PVT)

- Overview of USP Apparatus 1-7, mechanical calibration, and Performance Verification Testing (PVT) Factors Affecting Dissolution Rate - Particle size, pKa, solubility, and diffusion layer models (Noyes-Whitney, Fick's Law)

- Particle size, pKa, solubility, and diffusion layer models (Noyes-Whitney, Fick's Law) Developing Discriminating Dissolution Methods - Establishing quality attributes and ensuring method robustness

- Establishing quality attributes and ensuring method robustness In Vitro-In Vivo Correlation (IVIVC) - Predicting bioavailability and absorption based on dissolution data

- Predicting bioavailability and absorption based on dissolution data Dissolution in Formulation Development - Impact of polymorphism, excipients, and manufacturing processes

- Impact of polymorphism, excipients, and manufacturing processes Validation & Life Cycle Management - Phase-appropriate validation and continuous improvement strategies

- Phase-appropriate validation and continuous improvement strategies Troubleshooting & FDA 483 Avoidance - Common failures, root cause analysis, and corrective actions

Speaker



Scott Thatcher is a 20+ year veteran of the pharma/biopharma industry. He is a published author in analytical chemistry and photostability studies. He has contributed to the CMC development and launch of multiple drug programs in different delivery systems. He has executed stress studies for the development and validation of 100s of analytical methods. He is an expert in the interpretation of the ICH Q1B guideline and has contributed to multiple regulatory submissions that met regulatory requirements and subsequent agency approval.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp53el

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.