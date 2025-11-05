Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Renovation, a Toronto-based design and renovation company, has released a new study identifying the 10 best kitchen renovation companies in Toronto for 2025, helping homeowners make informed choices when planning their next remodel. The study highlights companies that combine quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and exceptional client service — factors increasingly valued by Toronto homeowners navigating rising renovation costs and evolving lifestyle needs.





According to the study, kitchens remain the centerpiece of the modern home, and homeowners in 2025 are seeking renovation partners that offer both creativity and accountability. With construction costs continuing to climb across the Greater Toronto Area, the research emphasizes the importance of selecting a reliable, design-forward contractor capable of delivering projects on time, on budget, and to the highest standard.

The Easy Renovation team evaluated companies based on over a dozen key performance indicators, including customer reviews across Google, HomeStars, Yelp, and Houzz; years in business; media recognition; awards; and range of services. Each company was analyzed for transparency, innovation, and the ability to provide a seamless renovation experience.

The Top 10 Kitchen Renovation Companies in Toronto for 2025

Easy Renovation RenoDuck Kitchen & Bath Senso Design RenoWOW Sosna Inc. Ashton Renovations Castle Kitchens Karry Home Solutions Lampert Renovations

Leading the ranking is Easy Renovation, recognized for its fully integrated design-build model, in-house project management, and transparent pricing structure. With three GTA showrooms and hundreds of five-star reviews, the company has built a reputation for providing a streamlined renovation experience supported by advanced 3D design tools and detailed cost breakdowns.

Other top-performing companies, such as Sosna Inc. and RenoDuck, earned recognition for their design-build expertise and commitment to predictable project timelines. Long-established firms like Lampert Renovations and Karry Home Solutions continue to stand out for their decades of craftsmanship and family-owned service models that prioritize customer trust and quality.

The study also offers insights into current kitchen renovation trends, including demand for open-concept layouts, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient materials. It notes that full-service renovation firms offering design-build integration and transparent pricing are best positioned to meet homeowner expectations in 2025.

Easy Renovation is a Toronto-based home renovation company specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full-home remodels. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a turnkey process that includes design consultation, 3D visualization, material selection, and project management — all under one roof. Easy Renovation has been featured in BlogTO, the Toronto Sun, and Urban Toronto, and has received multiple industry awards, including the HomeStars Best of Awards and Houzz Best of Service.

Easy Renovation is a Toronto-based design and build company specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full-home renovations. The company offers a turnkey approach that combines modern 3D design, transparent pricing, and expert project management to deliver high-quality renovations with no surprises. With multiple GTA showrooms and a strong reputation for reliability, Easy Renovation makes home remodeling simple, efficient, and beautifully executed.

