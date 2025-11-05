Effective Design of Experiments (DOE) Strategies Webinar: Enhancing Process Optimization Through Strategic DOE Approaches

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Design of Experiments (DOE) Strategies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The effective and progressive use of a Screening DOE, a Mapping DOE and a Robust Process DOE will lead to a better understanding of the process and the location of the best optimum.
NOTE: This webinar does not focus on statistical methods, analysis of variance, and other techniques, but rather focuses on DOE strategies and the overall approach for successful DOEs.
Learning Objectives
- Effective DOE strategies
- Avoiding pitfalls when performing DOEs
- How to capture the essence of a process
- Using the right resolution at the right time
- Use of DOEs during process validation
- How to prevent "expert" bias when designing experiments
- Letting the process do the talking
- "Poke the Alligator" - see how the process reacts
Who Should Attend:
- Senior and middle management
- Quality Assurance
- Research and Development
- Manufacturing
- Production
- Engineering
- Design Engineers
- Design Assurance
Key Topics Covered:
- Gauge R&R considerations
- Screening DOEs
- Mapping DOEs
- Robust Process DOEs
- Use of Six Sigma DMAIC when using DOEs and vice versa
- Obtaining proper input from various stakeholders
- Use of DOEs during process validation
