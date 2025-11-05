North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Segments, Share and Companies (2025-35)

Ottawa, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America pharmaceutical packaging market, valued at USD 68.54 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 127.08 billion in 2034, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The North America pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by growing demand for innovative, safe, and sustainable packaging solutions that ensure product integrity and patient safety. Rising pharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory standards, and advancements in drug delivery systems are fueling market growth.

What are the North American Government Initiatives in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry?

Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) (USA): This foundational federal law mandates an interoperable electronic system for tracing prescription drugs at the package level to combat counterfeiting and diversion. Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Regulations (USA and Canada): Both the US FDA and Health Canada enforce CGMP, which sets standards for manufacturing, processing, and packaging to ensure drug quality, identity, strength, and purity. Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970 (PPPA) (USA): Enforced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), this act requires many over-the-counter and prescription medications to utilize child-resistant packaging to prevent accidental ingestion by children. Tamper-Evident Packaging Regulations (USA and Canada): Following the Tylenol crisis in the 1980s, the FDA (and similar bodies in Canada) mandated that certain over-the-counter products have packaging features that provide visible evidence if the package has been opened or compromised. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Legislation (Various US States and Canadian Provinces): State and provincial governments (e.g., Maine, California, Ontario, Alberta) are implementing EPR programs that shift the financial and physical responsibility for managing post-consumer packaging waste and recycling from municipalities to the producers of packaged goods, encouraging sustainable packaging innovation. FDA's Focus on Supply Chain Resilience and Domestic Manufacturing (USA): Following the COVID-19 pandemic, initiatives related to Executive Order 14017 aim to boost local pharmaceutical production and foster innovative manufacturing and packaging technologies to strengthen the supply chain against disruptions. Pharmaceutical Labelling and Information Requirements (USA and Canada): Regulations by the FDA and Health Canada enforce strict guidelines for clear, legible, and comprehensive labelling, including specific information like product identifiers (e.g., GTIN), batch numbers, expiry dates, and disposal instructions. Health Canada's Food and Drugs Act and Regulations (Canada): This overarching legislation establishes specific requirements for all aspects of drug sales in Canada, including rigorous standards for the safety, efficacy, and packaging of pharmaceutical products.

What is meant by Pharmaceutical Packaging?

Pharmaceutical packaging refers to the process of enclosing pharmaceutical products to protect them from external influences such as contamination, moisture, and physical damage. It includes primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging materials designed to preserve the integrity, stability, and effectiveness of medications throughout their shelf life.

Beyond protection, pharmaceutical packaging also facilitates accurate dosage, identification, and safe handling, complying with strict regulatory standards to ensure product quality and consumer trust across the healthcare industry. Increasing adoption of smart and eco-friendly packaging materials, coupled with the expanding biotechnology and healthcare sectors, further enhances market development. Additionally, rising consumer awareness about medication safety and convenience supports continuous innovation in packaging technologies.

What are the Latest Key Trends in the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

Growing adoption of smart packaging solutions : Technologies like RFID, NFC, IoT-enabled sensors, QR codes and serialization are increasingly integrated to improve traceability, combat counterfeiting, and support patient adherence.

: Technologies like RFID, NFC, IoT-enabled sensors, QR codes and serialization are increasingly integrated to improve traceability, combat counterfeiting, and support patient adherence. Surge in specialized packaging for biologics and injectables : The rise of complex drug formats (biologics, home-use injectables, pre-filled syringes) is driving demand for advanced containment systems, cold chain compatibility, and user-friendly delivery formats.

: The rise of complex drug formats (biologics, home-use injectables, pre-filled syringes) is driving demand for advanced containment systems, cold chain compatibility, and user-friendly delivery formats. Strong push for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging : A shift toward recyclable materials, bio-based polymers, mono-material solutions, and lightweight designs is underway to meet regulatory and consumer sustainability demands.

: A shift toward recyclable materials, bio-based polymers, mono-material solutions, and lightweight designs is underway to meet regulatory and consumer sustainability demands. Materials innovation and supply-chain resilience : The market is seeing changes in preferred materials (e.g., increased use of PET, bio-resins), as well as investments to bolster domestic packaging capacity and reduce reliance on volatile raw-material markets.

: The market is seeing changes in preferred materials (e.g., increased use of PET, bio-resins), as well as investments to bolster domestic packaging capacity and reduce reliance on volatile raw-material markets. Design for patient-centricity and compliance: Packaging formats are evolving to support easier administration (especially for older or home-based patients), dose reminders, intuitive opening, and multi-dose convenience formats.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

Rising Demand for Eco-friendly & Sustainable Packaging

The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is driving innovation in the market, as manufacturers increasingly adopt recyclable, biodegradable, and bio-based materials to reduce environmental impact and meet regulatory and consumer expectations. This shift encourages the development of lightweight, energy-efficient packaging solutions that enhance brand reputation and compliance.

Simultaneously, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-patient pharmaceutical distribution requires secure, tamper-evident, and durable packaging to ensure product safety during transport. These channels demand packaging that maintains drug stability and integrity while providing convenience and traceability. Together, sustainability initiatives and evolving distribution models are reshaping the market landscape, fostering technological advancements and creating new opportunities for manufacturers in the region.

Limitations & Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements & Supply Chain Disruptions

The key players operating in the market are facing issue due to supply chain disruption and stringent regulatory requirements, which has estimated to restrict the growth of the market. Compliance with FDA and Health Canada standards adds complexity and cost, making packaging design and approval processes time-consuming. Fluctuations in raw material availability, logistics issues, and global crises can delay production and increase costs.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis:

North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis:

The North America region dominates the pharmaceutical packaging market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and strict regulatory standards ensuring product safety and quality. High R&D investment, rapid adoption of smart and sustainable packaging technologies, and a well-established distribution network further strengthen its leadership position in the global pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Who is the leader in the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

The U.S. dominates the market due to its extensive pharmaceutical production base, strong regulatory framework, and high investment in research and innovation. The presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies drives continuous demand for advanced packaging solutions. Additionally, rapid technological adoption, growing focus on patient safety, and the expansion of e-commerce pharmaceutical distribution further reinforce the U.S. as the leading market in the region.

What are the Ongoing Canada Market Trends?

The Canada pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by increasing healthcare spending, rising demand for innovative drug delivery systems, and strict regulatory standards ensuring product safety. Growth in biologics and personalized medicine further boosts the need for advanced, sustainable packaging solutions.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Mexico?

Mexico is emerging as a notably growing country in the pharmaceutical packaging market due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising healthcare investments, and increasing demand for cost-effective packaging solutions. Supportive government policies, growth in generic drug production, and adoption of modern packaging technologies further accelerate market development in the country.

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

What made the Plastics Segment Dominant in the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2024?

The plastic segment dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and versatility in producing bottles, vials, blisters, and closures. Its excellent barrier properties ensure superior drug protection and stability, making it the preferred material across various pharmaceutical applications and packaging formats in the region.

The multilayer laminate segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to its superior barrier properties that protect drugs from moisture, oxygen, and light. Its durability, flexibility, and compatibility with advanced drug formulations, including biologics and injectables, make it ideal for maintaining product integrity and extending shelf life.

Packaging Type Insights

How the Bottles & Jars Dominated the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2024?

The bottles & jars segment dominates the market due to its widespread use for solid and liquid medications, excellent product protection, and ease of storage and handling. Their durability, reusability, and compatibility with various drug formulations make them a preferred choice among pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The pre-filled syringes and cartridges segment is the fastest-growing in the market because it offers precise dosing and improved patient safety, especially important for biologics, vaccines, and self-administered therapies. The segment benefits from increasing home-care treatment trends, stringent safety regulations mandating prefilled devices, and the rise of complex injectable drugs requiring consistent containment and user-friendly packaging.

Dosage Form Insights

Which Dosage Form Dominated the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2024?

The oral solid segment dominates the market due to the high consumption of tablets and capsules, which offer convenience, stability, and cost-effectiveness. Packaging solutions like blister packs and bottles ensure accurate dosing, extended shelf life, and protection from moisture, contamination, and physical damage, supporting widespread market adoption.

The injectable segment in the market is growing fastest because of the increased adoption of biologics, vaccines, and self-administered therapies, all of which demand sterile, tamper‐evident packaging. The surge in home-based care, use of advanced materials, and regulatory emphasis on dosing safety further amplify this growth.

End-user Insights

How the Retail Pharmacies Dominated the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

The retail pharmacies segment dominates the market due to the high volume of prescription and over-the-counter drug sales through retail channels. Increasing consumer access to medications, the availability of diverse drug forms, and the demand for convenient, tamper-evident, and clearly labelled packaging further strengthen this segment’s leadership in the regional market.

The e-commerce and online pharmacies segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to rising consumer preference for convenient, home-delivered medications and the expansion of digital healthcare services. This growth drives demand for secure, tamper-evident, and durable packaging solutions that ensure product safety, authenticity, and compliance during transportation and delivery.

Distribution Channel Insights

What made the Distributors & Wholesalers Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The distributors & wholesalers segment dominates the market due to its vital role in large-scale drug distribution and supply chain management. The need for durable, clearly labelled, and tamper-proof packaging to ensure safe storage, handling, and transportation of pharmaceuticals strengthens this segment’s prominence across the region.

The online platforms distribution channel is the fastest-growing segment in the market because rising e-commerce and digital prescriptions are shifting delivery directly to consumers, demanding secure, tamper-evident, temperature-controlled, and trackable packaging for home shipments.

Recent Breakthroughs in North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

In January 2025, DS Smith, a sustainable packaging solutions introduced a temperature-controlled packaging solution tailored for pharmaceutical and biotech products , supporting both cold chain logistics and sustainability targets. This packaging solution is developed to support the sustainability trends of biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

, supporting both cold chain logistics and sustainability targets. This packaging solution is developed to support the sustainability trends of biotech and pharmaceutical companies. In January 2025, Schott AG, a leading international technology group, launched a next-generation polymer syringe system with tamper-evident features and optional RFID traceability. This includes an RFID chip for drug traceability and inventory management.

Top Companies in the North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (O-I Glass): A leading manufacturer of glass containers globally, offering glass vials and specialty containers for the pharmaceutical industry in North America.

A leading manufacturer of glass containers globally, offering glass vials and specialty containers for the pharmaceutical industry in North America. Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD): Specializes in advanced drug delivery systems and medical devices, including pre-fillable syringes, autoinjectors, and related components designed for safe and effective drug administration.

Specializes in advanced drug delivery systems and medical devices, including pre-fillable syringes, autoinjectors, and related components designed for safe and effective drug administration. Lonza Group AG: A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides services related to the manufacturing and fill-finish of drug products within required packaging, rather than producing empty, standard packaging components themselves.

A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides services related to the manufacturing and fill-finish of drug products within required packaging, rather than producing empty, standard packaging components themselves. Evonik Industries AG: Supplies specialty chemicals, polymers, and excipients used as key components and materials for various drug delivery systems and packaging manufactured by other companies.

Supplies specialty chemicals, polymers, and excipients used as key components and materials for various drug delivery systems and packaging manufactured by other companies. WestRock Company (Smurfit Westrock): Provides a wide array of fiber-based secondary packaging solutions, including folding cartons, patient information literature, and specialized adherence packaging systems like DosePak.

Provides a wide array of fiber-based secondary packaging solutions, including folding cartons, patient information literature, and specialized adherence packaging systems like DosePak. Nipro Corporation: Offers a comprehensive range of primary pharmaceutical packaging solutions, including high-quality glass tubing, vials, cartridges, and pre-fillable syringes with North American manufacturing facilities.

Offers a comprehensive range of primary pharmaceutical packaging solutions, including high-quality glass tubing, vials, cartridges, and pre-fillable syringes with North American manufacturing facilities. Rexam Plc: This company is no longer an independent entity in pharmaceutical packaging, as its relevant divisions were sold off and the main company acquired, so it does not have current offerings under the Rexam name.

This company is no longer an independent entity in pharmaceutical packaging, as its relevant divisions were sold off and the main company acquired, so it does not have current offerings under the Rexam name. CCL Industries: Operates through its CCL Healthcare division to provide essential labels and secondary printed packaging solutions, including multi-ply labels, patient information leaflets, and folding cartons with serialization features.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Glass

Plastics (HDPE, LDPE, PVC, PET)

Aluminum

Paper & Cardboard

Multi-Layer Laminates



By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Blister Packs

Vials & Ampoules

Pouches & Sachets

Pre-Filled Syringes & Cartridges

Tubes

Others (Cans, Drums, Specialized Containers)



By Dosage Form

Oral Solid (Tablets, Capsules)

Oral Liquid (Syrups, Suspensions)

Injectable (Vials, Prefilled Syringes)

Topical (Creams, Gels, Ointments)

Inhalation & Nasal

Others (Suppositories, Powders)

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce / Online Pharmacies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors & Wholesalers

Online Platforms



By Region

United States

Canada

Mexico



