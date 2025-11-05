FI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Fiserv, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Fiserv released disappointing Q3 earnings on October 29, 2025, and also cut its financial outlook. The Company’s CEO revealed that its prior forecasts were based on “incremental assumptions embedded in our guidance, including outsized business volume growth, record sales activity and broad-based productivity improvements, all of which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.” Based on this news, shares of Fiserv fell by more than 43% on the same day.

