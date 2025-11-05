Bil-Jac® Honors Veterans in November with Special Discount on New America’s VetDogs Dog Biscuits

Smithtown, New York, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America ’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, and Bil-Jac, a family-owned and operated company making super premium dog food and treats, is thrilled to announce that in honor of Veterans Day, the new America’s VetDogs Dog Biscuits – Skin & Coat Formula, will be offered at a special rollback price of only $2.98 per bag, exclusively at more than 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide and online everywhere at Walmart.com, giving pet parents a chance to treat their dogs while supporting a meaningful cause.

Since 2019, Bil-Jac has donated a portion of proceeds from every sale of specially marked America’s VetDogs products to help fund the training and placement of service dogs—at no cost to the veterans and first responders who receive them. To date, the partnership has raised more than $2.75 million in support of America’s VetDogs life-changing mission. This milestone reflects thousands of moments of independence, healing, and hope made possible by pet parents who choose Bil-Jac’s America’s VetDogs-brand products.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Bill-Jac for offering a special discount on their biscuits in honor of our nation’s veterans,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Even more meaningful, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will directly benefit America’s VetDogs and help us continue providing life-changing service dogs to those who have served. It’s partnerships like this that allow us to honor veterans in a lasting, impactful way.”

Crafted with real chicken liver, the crunchy, delicious America’s VetDogs Dog Biscuits deliver a taste dogs love while helping support their overall wellness. Enriched with Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, America’s VetDogs Biscuits promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat. Their crunchy texture also helps clean teeth and freshen breath, making them a smart and satisfying choice for your four-legged companion.

Featuring real America’s VetDogs program graduates with their service dogs on each product, the heart of the new America’s VetDogs Dog Biscuits and the entire line of America’s VetDogs products from Bil-Jac is the mission behind it. Bil-Jac’s America’s VetDogs treats and biscuits are available nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Tractor Supply Co., various pet supply and supermarket chains, as well as online at Chewy.com. A portion of proceeds from every bag of Bil-Jac’s America’s VetDogs products sold helps fund America’s VetDogs mission to provide custom trained service dogs to veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with disabilities — at no cost to the heroes who have served our country and communities.

For a full list of Bil-Jac America’s VetDogs products, visit Bil-Jac.com/VetDogs.

For more information on America’s VetDogs, visit VetDogs.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

