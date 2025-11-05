Turkey Cement Industry Report 2025: Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments 2020-2029

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Turkey is expected to grow by 5.7% annually to reach US$6.04 billion in 2025.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.0%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$5.72 billion to approximately US$7.43 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Turkey, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Turkey Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Turkey Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Turkey Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Turkey Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Turkey Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Turkey Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Turkey Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Turkey Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

